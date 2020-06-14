The former star of & # 39; Vanderpump Rules & # 39; Stassi Schroeder pregnant after being fired from the show: report

Despite being fired from the "Vanderpump Rules", Stassi Schroeder still has something to look forward to.

According to Us Weekly, the 31-year-old former reality star is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark.

The outlet reports that Schroeder and Clark, 40, were seen in Los Angeles, California on Friday with a visible baby bump.

The news comes just days after Schroeder was fired from the reality show "Vanderpump Rules" after callous racial actions from the past resurfaced.

Cast members Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were also fired.

The layoff came after former "VPR" cast member Faith Stowers revealed in a recent interview that Schroeder and Doute once called the police against her in 2018 and tried to charge her with crimes she did not commit.

Stowers said an article was published online about an African American woman who was allegedly wanted for theft, and Schroeder and Doute thought Stowers looked like the woman and denounced her.

"There was this article in the Daily Mail where there was an African American woman," Stowers said. "It was a strange photo, so it looked very clear and had these different and strange tattoos. They put it on display, and I guess this woman was stealing people. And they called the police and they said it was me. This is like a true story. Actually, I heard this from Stassi during an interview.

Schroeder was also removed from endorsements by multiple brands, such as razor brand Billie and vitamin startup Ritual. In addition, the author of "Next Level Basic" was also removed from her public relations company, UTA, according to Page Six.

Both Schroeder and Doute have apologized since the news broke.

Schroeder said: "My emotions about something that happened between our friends overcame my logic, and there is no excuse for that … What I did to Faith was wrong. I apologize and do not expect forgiveness."

While Doute said, "Although my actions were not racially driven, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of the police treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions would have been to it … I am embarrassed, embarrassed and incredibly sorry. I will do better. I have to do better. "

Meanwhile, Boyens and Caprioni apologized for the recent Season 8 reunion.

Boyens, who is the general manager of TomTom, said: "Now I am an adult, and I shudder even to think that I said those things … I just want to say that I am sincerely sorry, I am sincerely sorry. I am not even, there is no excuse "

Caprioni, a waiter from SUR, said, "It's something that I deeply regret, and it was just some kind of joke, like we were literally in the same room and just saying stupid … and it was a silly thing to do. I'm doing my best to go ahead and be the best person I can be, and try to imitate everyone else. "

Schroeder's representatives declined to comment, and Clark's representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News & # 39; Jessica Napoli contributed to this report