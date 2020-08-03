The former student of & # 39; Glee & # 39; Jenna Ushkowitz engaged to her boyfriend David Stanley

Jenna Ushkowitz is a future lady

On Sunday, the 34-year-old former "Glee" actress announced her engagement to David Stanley, sharing a photo of her stunning ring on Instagram.

"Yes, a million times, yes," Ushkowitz captioned the shot, which also featured Stanley and his French bulldog Bear.

Stanley, who has been dating Ushkowitz since 2018, also shared the same image on his Instagram page, posting, "Yes ❤️❤️❤️".

As news of Ushkowitz's engagement circulated online, his girlfriend Demi Lovato, who starred in "Glee," expressed her enthusiasm in the comments.

"DOUBLE SOON TO BE MARRIED ENGAGED COUPLES DATE SOON," wrote Lovato, 27. "I'm really happy for you".

In June, Ushkowitz and Stanley celebrated their second anniversary.

“2 years of meeting you, traveling, laughing. 2 years of growth, learning from each other, from ourselves, our love and 2 years of creating our little family. I can't wait every day, month, year to come. "Happy anniversary my love," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Ushkowitz's engagement comes weeks after she and other "Glee" stars mourned the tragic death of Naya Rivera. Last month, Ushkowitz published moving tributes to her late friend.