The former WWE faction was supposed to claim the faction would return at WrestleMania 36 | Newsdio

Former WWE star Darren Young did a recent interview with the VP Show, where he made headlines with an interesting claim.

This is where he noticed how WWE had plans for the Nexus, a group of factions consisting of eight rookies from the first season of NXT, to return to WrestleMania 36.

However, according to Young, those plans were rejected. One would think that if WWE really had plans to do this, the reason for the nix was because the show moved from a stadium in Tampa to the Empty Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The group featured characters such as Young, Daniel Bryan, Heath Slater, Wade Barrett, Ryback, and others. It should be noted that there have been no reports that WWE is not only making this angle, but also has an interest in bringing back people like Ryback or Barrett, two of the best players in the faction, aside from Bryan.

Young stated, "If Nexus had returned, who knows what would have happened. We were scheduled to return to WrestleMania. Yes, this year's WrestleMania in Tampa."

The Nexus made its WWE television debut in June 2010.

Since this video appeared online, some fans point to a WrestleVotes report earlier this month that pointed out how WWE officials had a great story that was supposed to unfold this spring and summer.

It was described as as big as the debut of the Nexus invasion and the explosion angles of the Vince McMahon limo. For more information on this report, click here.