The founder of Papa John says that the CEO of Goya & # 39; should be able to speak his mind, & # 39; not be & # 39; afraid & # 39; from the left

The founder of Papa John's pizza chain, John Schnatter, said during a recent interview that Goya CEO Bob Unanue "should be able to speak his mind" and share his political views.

"Everyone on the left continues to preach diversity unless it is diversity of thought, diversity of philosophy, or diversity of ideology," Schnatter told Just the News. "And if you don't think a certain way, then you are persecuted. That is not diversity."

& # 39; PAPA & # 39; JOHN SCHNATTER PLEDGES TO EAT 50 PIZZAS IN A MONTH: & # 39; MY RESOLUTION FOR 2020 & # 39;

DOMINO & # 39; S RIPPED DE DE BLASIO OVER $ 30 NEW YEAR PIZZAS

They are "trying to paint you in a corner," he added, "if you don't believe 100 percent in their ideology, then they chase you, they attack you." And I think that is extremely unhealthy for the country. And I think it's a really bad way for CEOs to go down. And I think they are afraid. "

The comments come just days after Unanue said the country is "truly blessed" to have President Donald Trump as its leader. The CEO, who is a third-generation immigrant, received a backlash in the comments and calls on social media to boycott the company's products.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schnatter, who expressed support for Trump in the interview, resigned his role as chief executive of Papa & # 39; John & # 39; in 2018 after making comments criticizing NFL policy and player protests during the national anthem.