The Fruit of Evolution is an anime series depicting specifically about the naughtiness of kids in a practical life. It also instructs us to face tough times bravely and not to succumb to outside pressure. Yes, likewise, one can see different emotions of fun, suspense and sadness at the same time, similar to the way school going kids normally create in classes. So, taking a cue from there, Seiichi Hiiragi, a student, is mostly mocked and humiliated in school. Why? Since, he was slightly fat and didn’t smell good. Hence, he was the reason why everyone unites against him, making him single out. Thus he may be feeling embarrassed and uncomfortable. Now, the anime series offers a twist here. Well, he is thrown into a world totally different from where he was currently. He befriends a female gorilla.

Is there a season 2 of fruit evolution?

Yes, there is a season 2 of fruit evolution

What is the release date of the fruit of evolution season 2?

The anime which specifically knows the pulse of young and adults alike has primarily taken care thanks to the adventurous content it started with, in 2021. The crazy fans have all the praise for the series since that time. Considering the creativity, it has started with, well it can reach high ladders of success. On April 1st, 2022 the creators of the show came up with the announcement that season 2 is under production. Also, the Fruit of Evolution Season 2 will premiere in January 2023. There will also be a new title for the same namely “True- the Fruit of Evolution” along with the new poster image. In order to create a sense of uniqueness and freshness and to maintain a pleasant change with the earlier series. There will be a total of 12 episodes each with a running length of 24 minutes, similar to the first season.

Fruit of Evolution – Storyline

Season’s 2 plot will be based on what happened in the previous season where a gist goes like this. A guy projecting himself as a deity hacked the intercom of a school instructing them to travel to another planet with an aim to stop the demon from creating havoc any further. The class followed the directions and it was empty. However, Seiichi Hiirangi who was singled out, due to appearance was left alone, with no one willing to join him. Inspite of the same, he was eventually got the permission by the so-called deity to join his companions.

The end of season 1 highlighted that Seiichi through his powers and hardwork and ofcourse destiny gained the much desired and longed reputation where various monsters started to feel scared from him. Why not? When he attained a fierceful personality after killing a mammoth mob of S-Rank level boss demon monsters which sent shock and scary waves amongst their group. He later on, tasked as a teacher to unearth the unique talent of students, but he found out that they aren’t at all proficient with magic. So, he has to deal with various things accordingly, by applying his past school life to a practical world.

What to expect in season 2?

Season 2 will creatively showcase the solutions to the problems Seiichi has been facing in the human world as he mocked, humiliated and bullied for being obese. This season will also show him becoming matured by learning from the mistakes and becoming a better person.

Will there be season 2 of shinka no mi?

Yes, there will be a season 2 of Shinka No Mi and as per the official reports, it is set to premier in June 2023. It is a matter of time when the fans will be glued to their screens and watch the complete actions and cheer their hero while getting tensed at the moments where suspense is there. The anime series will make you happy and sad at some time or the other. So, till the actual release date, have fingers crossed and wait for the day.

Who does Seiichi end up with?

There is a significance about the title “The Fruit of Evolution” and we come to know through this answer. Seiichi on realizing that he has feelings for Saria, even though she didn’t turn into a human, as she was still a gorilla. However, as per the events depicted in the anime series, even before he met her, she had already eaten the fruit of evolution to the extent that it was just a matter of time for her to experience the final evolution. And as the things have surpassed and the effect came into force, she got stabbed in the act while protecting Seiichi. Upon witnessing the final evolution, there was a cute and beautiful human girl with long and shiny red hair, much to the amazement of the audience and fans who can’t control their emotions and happiness.

Cast

Seiichi Hiiaragi plays the main and lead role as the whole story revolves around him. Being at the center it is hard for anybody to miss or overlook him, as his creativity and skills are worth mentioning too. He is bullied but he knows that having confidence in oneself goes a long way to make a name. It does trouble him, but not to an extent, where he gives-in to the pressure.

Kannazuki Karen

She has one of the important roles as she is considered as a “hero” in line with Hiiragi Seiichi, as they traveled to a different place

Saria

Saria plays the lead role as a female of Shinka No Mi. She has essayed dual roles well that is firstly as a gorilla, and then becomes a woman to finally enter into the most sacred relation as wife of Hiiragi Seiichi.

Altria Glen

Altria Glen is one of the female lead characters in Shinka No Mi. She had bad luck right from birth as she got a curse where everyone started considering her as a calamity. However, as per the twist in the story, Hiiragi Seiichi saves her from the curse and there she becomes his girlfriend.