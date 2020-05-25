The full release of Risk of Rain 2 dates back to August 2020

Risk of Rain 2 entered early access in March 2019 and was originally scheduled for full release in spring 2020, but has now been delayed for a few months.

Hopoo Games, the team behind the multiplayer action game Rain risk 2, has delayed the full PC release of the project from early access until August 2020. Originally released in early access on Steam on March 28, 2019, the the game came to Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One later that year. In the intervening months, Hopoo added a steady trickle of playable items, bosses, and characters, until update 1.0 scheduled for this spring.

Rain risk, the 2013 predecessor of Hopoo's latest project, placed players in dangerous environments to face hordes of enemies and collect loot. One to three players could team up to take on alien hordes, giving them a better chance to escape landscapes riddled by the enemy. Rain risk rendered his game in a 2D plane that its sequel quickly dispensed with in favor of a Fortnite-as a third person perspective. Despite the differences, the core of the game remains the same: Players battle their weapons against titanic beasts to rack up loot.

Related: Why the PS5 and Xbox Series X could be delayed?

Hopoo games He wrote a lengthy Steam post on May 23 explaining the delay, noting that the coronavirus has not significantly affected development and is not the main cause of the delay. Instead, the developer wants to tweak the game's systems, including Rain risk 2Pairing system and making additional quality of life updates. Hopoo Gaes decided to make additional unplanned improvements after fan feedback. Console gamers will have to wait a bit longer, too, as June content is still on the way, but update 1.0 has been delayed until fall.





Delays in games are almost alwayss disappointanointing for fans and developers, but they are a necessary evil. Making a game requires work, time, and care. If a developer has the resources to solve a game's problems, the game can only benefit. Hopoo can address player concerns and create the game in a complete, user-friendly and easily accessible experience. While an obsession with the Polish contributes to the crunchy cultureThe extra time potentially eases the pressure on developers to deliver a lot of content in a short time.

Rain risk 2 Now playable on all major platforms, and delay can roll back exciting new toys for players to try out, but the core experience is still available. Rain risk 2 he's set to improve thanks to a few additional months of work, which is ultimately something people can expect. Although disappointing, Hopoo's decision benefits everyone eagerly anticipating the full release of the game.

Next: Game delays that could occur due to coronavirus

Source: Hopoo Games / Steam





NetherRealm Studios works on more than Mortal Kombat and injustice