The future bride gains weight in the running of the bulls, demands that the sister pay for the alterations

No good deed goes unpunished, especially when it comes to bridezillas.

Getting married can be stressful, but when the wedding date is still a year off, there is plenty of time to sort things out. Unfortunately for a woman, her sister (the future girlfriend) doesn't seem to feel patient and wants what she wants now (even if it doesn't necessarily make sense).

Posting under the name Fun-Line7588, the bride-to-be's sister shared her story on the Reddit forums. According to her, she originally purchased her sister's wedding dress as an advance gift. The dress reportedly cost $ 3,500 (more modifications), but apparently it also looked great on the bride-to-be.

Things have reportedly changed.

The sister wrote: “Now, with the pandemic and everything, my sister's wedding has been postponed to next spring. But last week she approached me with a request for another $ 600 because she wants them to further alter the dress. She has gained some weight in the past few months and now she can't fit in the dress. "

Fun-Line7588 continues: "Maybe I was a bit frank here, but when she first told me that the dress didn't fit her anymore, I thought" so what? Their wedding is still almost a year away. She just loses the weight by then. "She was very angry with me and told our parents that" I called her fat "and insulted her."

The sister says that since she already paid for the first round of modifications, she doesn't think she should pay more money.

The story concludes: "But my sister and my parents are demanding that I pay for the modifications; otherwise, I am 'cruel' for making my sister destroy the dress of her dreams for something else that fits her, just because I won't pay a little more for the modifications. However, I don't think I'm making her do anything. "

Commentators on Reddit apparently took the side of Fun-Line7588, writing: "The sister didn't make the bride gain weight, and she has a year to lose it if she wants the dress to fit her, or she can pay to have the dress". she altered herself. The bride needs to take responsibility for her own actions. "

Another added: "If someone were to buy me a dress and put on weight to the point where I would not fit, I would worry about myself and lose the weight or just save an additional $ 600 for modifications, as that could be significantly less than what you can pay for a new dress. "

Of course, others were confused about the timing of the request. One user simply asked, "Why is she altering the dress a year after the wedding?"