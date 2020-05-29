The future in the ring of Samoa Joe revealed | Newsdio

It is a good future. Wrestlers are a strange breed, as it is difficult to say that many of them actually retire. Several of them will stop fighting regularly, but can still make an occasional appearance or even have a fight in a surprise moment. Jerry Lawler made him famous in a commentary race that started in the early '90s and still takes place on special occasions to this day. Now, however, we may know of its replacement.

Lawler is an interesting case as he is a legendary fighter, but he could be better known for his time in the comments, at least for the modern public. That's not a bad thing, but it makes the moments when he returns for games feel special. If you can get a Lawler's match in Memphis, you'll probably enjoy it. However, at seventy, Lawler needs a replacement on paper and WWE has the right person.

According to the Wrestling Observer Bulletin, Samoa Joe will be the permanent commentator for Monday Night Raw, though he will fight the battles when the situation arises, just as Lawler did. Samoa Joe is currently sidelined with a concussion and will not be fighting until he is released. Their most recent match took place on the February 10 issue of Monday Night Raw.

You can still go to the ring. Check out some of Samoa Joe's latest work:

Opinion: I like this move as Samoa Joe is racking up injury after injury and can only keep on recovering for so long. Putting it behind the microphone where it sounds great is a smart idea and if you need a match later, so be it. I know Samoa Joe can still go in the ring, but maybe having him go several times a year instead of full time is the best solution.

