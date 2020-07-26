The future of Adam Gase and Jets tied to the development of Sam Darnold

The Jets will finally be together this week at Florham Park after the strangest offseason in NFL history.

Veteran players will report to the COVID-19 test on Tuesday, then virtual meetings will begin and they will finally be allowed to enter the team's training center once they have two negative COVID tests. It is the strangest end of the offseason and the strangest beginning of training camp.

For the Jets, this camp will be a challenge to get to know each other quickly. Jets general manager Joe Douglas added many new players in his first full offseason at work. The Jets are expected to have as many as eight new starters in attack and six in defense versus Week 1 a year ago. That would be a challenge under normal circumstances, but even more so without preseason games and a limited number of padded practices.

Coach Adam Gase will be in charge of overcoming that hurdle when he enters his second season as the Jets' coach. The Jets went 7-9 under Gase, winning six of their last eight games last year. Even though he's only been here for a year, the nine-season burden on the franchise without a playoff spot hangs over his work status. Fans have no more patience for the Jets and want to see a playoff team.

Gase's biggest task is to get the most out of third-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who this spring said he believes the Jets have the pieces for a successful season.

“We definitely have the boys to be able to win soccer games. But as we see every year, it's about putting it all together, "said Darnold." I know everyone is eager to get out there and win the first game, and then win the second one. "

Gase has said he wants Darnold to take possession of the offense, which was terrible last year and finished last in the NFL.

"Sam is trying to do the right thing in making sure that he knows this cold offense, he knows all the little details that he needs to do day after day," Gase said. “You have to help all these new guys get up to speed as quickly as possible. It really is a kind of extension of the coaching staff in that regard. He has more experience in this crime than most of the boys here. It will have to do a good job to make sure it is ready. "

Beyond Darnold, there are questions about the offense about how he plays an offensive line with potentially four new starters from last season, can Breshad Perriman pick up where he left off last season with the Buccaneers, if Le & # 39; Veon Bell has a year of recovery and rookies Mekhi Becton and Denzel Mims can contribute immediately.

In defense, the biggest question will be what the unit looks like for Gregg Williams without Jamal Adams, who was the best player he had last season. The Jets got Bradley McDougald from Seattle in the trade for Adams, so you'd expect him to slide into Adams' place.

In addition to Adams' absence, the return of linebacker C.J. Mosley after missing most of last year is the big story. The Jets gave Mosley a five-year, $ 85 million contract last year, but he played in just two games. They need him to stay on the field this year and help Williams lead the defense.