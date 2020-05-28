The future of AEW TNT Title offers interesting possibilities | Newsdio

You have to start somewhere. AEW hasn't been around that long and that means they still have a few things to do. Some of these things involve creating concepts for the first time, which includes multiple titles. Of course they already had the titles World, Tag Team and Women & # 39; s, but what about something for the people below? That was established over the weekend and is starting to work.

On Saturday night at Double Or Nothing, Cody defeated Lance Archer to become the inaugural TNT Champion. That is a great achievement and something that no one else can claim to do. Since Cody cannot compete for the World Title, this is as good as he can at the moment. However, being champion means having to defend the title, which will take place sooner than expected.

This week on Dynamite, Jungle Boy won a battle royale to become the new # 1 contender for the TNT Title, with his title shot at the June 3 issue of Dynamite. Additionally, Cody announced that he will be launching a weekly open title challenge, and anyone who wants a title shot will be able to receive one each week on Dynamite. It is not known who will face the challenge.

It was a great performance. See how Jungle Boy got his chance:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPCmAPNIRXw (/ embed)

Opinion: This is an interesting idea, although I'm not sure how much value it will have from week to week. Cody can fight a good match with most people, but he is far from an ace. I like the idea of ​​people fighting for the title so often, as it's the best way to make a title feel valuable. Now just make sure the matches are at least solid and can be on to something.

