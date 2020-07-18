The future of the Yankees by Domingo German in doubt after the publication & # 39; I quit baseball & # 39;

Domingo German's future with the Yankees is in doubt after the right posted a note in Spanish on Instagram on Friday night that resulted in: “I quit baseball. Thanks to my people. "

German has 63 games left with a suspension he is serving after violating MLB's domestic violence policy last year. Although only 60 games are slated for this season, the league had said it would be eligible to play in early 2021 because it also didn't play in last year's playoffs.

General manager Brian Cashman did not respond to a request for comment on German's post. If the German really left baseball, it's part of a dramatic drop for the 27-year-old, who reached the top of the Yankees' rotation a year ago.

He was 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 143 innings in 2019 before his season ended in September after the allegations.

German accepted an 81-game suspension that included 18 games completed last fall. If this season had progressed normally, the right would have been eligible to return to game action on June 5.