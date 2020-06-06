The future of Tiger Woods golf is the biggest puzzle of the PGA restart

When will we see it first?

The PGA Tour is resuming its schedule, which has been halted since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with next week's Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Texas, and one of the most important questions is this : When and where will we see Tiger? Woods plays next?

Will Woods play in one of the first four tournaments on the revised schedule: Colonial, RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, Travelers, or Rocket Mortgage, all of which will be played without spectators?

Or will he skip all four and return to action at the Memorial, to be played the week of July 13 and is a regular stop on his schedule?

"He is the only puzzle in all of this," Michael Tothe, director of the Charles Schwab Challenge tournament, told The Post this week. "We'd love to have him. But that's one of those things in the universe: if he plays, great, if not, that's fine too. He hasn't played us since 1997."

He won't play next week either, because Friday's deadline for players to commit to the tournament came and went without a tweet from Woods. So we're still waiting, with Hilton Head by the clock.

"We haven't had a definitive 'yes' or 'no'," Steve Wilmot, director of the RBC Heritage tournament, told The Post. "You look at the schedule, you see it's Father's Day weekend, you look at the potential for him to get on his boat and dock him here, and there's the silver lining. But we have no indication at this point in a way or other ".

No one does.

"We've been talking to his group, but he just doesn't know it," Nathan Grube, director of the travelers' tournament, told The Post. "He'll make the decision the week before or whatever. I don't know what's going to happen with that. If it worked, great. If it didn't, we'll have the strongest field we've ever had (anyway).

"Everyone believes that it is a fact that (Memorial) will play, but I am very curious to see what he will do in those first four events." We are going to try to put on a good show and if he shows up, great. "

Jason Langwell, the tournament director for Rocket Mortgage, said he "contacted" the Woods people "and let them know that we would love to have him and that we think he would enjoy the experience here."

"We are hopeful that he will come and know that he is invited," Langwell said. "We have not received directions, like any other event. But we will continue to be optimistic."

Woods' last tournament was in mid-February when he shot 77 in the final round of the Genesis Invitational in Riviera, where he finished last in the event his foundation is organizing.

Woods, citing his stiff back surgically repaired, skipped several events he usually plays: the WGC-Mexico Championship, Honda Classic, Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship, in an effort to rest until the Masters, which was postponed until November.

He played in the charity game with Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning two weeks ago at Medalist, his home club in Florida, and looked strong, hitting all 14 lanes with a swing that seemed fluid and painless. It was his first competitive action in 98 days.

And now that?

Encouraged by how well he played in Medalist, Will Woods will be more drawn to his desire to get back out there and compete as soon as possible or wait until he can go to his familiar and successful place: Memorial, which has won five times?

This is the burning question.

Realistically, the next tournaments Woods is sure to play in, in good health, include the PGA Championship (Aug. 6-9 in San Francisco), the US Open (Sept. 17-20 at Winged Foot), the Masters (Nov. 12-15) and their own event, the Hero World Challenge (Dec 3-6 in the Bahamas).

Add to the majors, the Memorial, at least one of the first two FedExCup Playoffs events (the Northern Trust Aug. 20-23 at TPC Boston or the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in Illinois). If he qualifies, he would play the Tour Championship (Sept. 3-7 in Atlanta).

If there is a Ryder Cup as scheduled in September and Woods is rated (he is currently eighth on the US point ranking), he will play that.

Other possibilities include the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational the week before the PGA Championship and the Zozo Championship (Oct. 22-25 in Japan) where he is the defending champion.

However, until he speaks, Woods' itinerary is speculation.