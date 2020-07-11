The "Fyre Fraud" team works at Docu on the controversial clothing empire LuLaRoe

We hear that Cinemart, the documentary team of directors Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason and producer Mike Gasparro, are partnering on the documentary. LuLaRich based on Blye Faust and Cori Shepherd Stern of Media.

The doc will investigate LuLaRoe, the billion-dollar clothing empire that has recently been accused of cheating thousands of American women with its multi-level marketing platform. Once promoted by Katy Perry and Kelly Clarkson, the brand went from being an aspirational movement to a "pyramid scheme" that is now the subject of multiple lawsuits.

LuLaRoe founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham have denied all the allegations and launched counter-judgments of their own, upholding the company's legitimacy and model. LuLaRoe is still fully operational and many women continue to enthusiastically promote the brand. The company has also dramatically cut entry costs to attract new vendors during the pandemic and economic downturn.

The film will chart the meteoric rise of the company, its Mormon founder, and a culture of dedicated millennial saleswomen clad in leggings who rose in rank seeking a better life for their families.

In addition to offering LuLaRoe executives Mark and DeAnne Stidham the opportunity to tell their story, LuLaRich It will explore the broader spirit of the Mormon subculture, multilevel marketing, social media, women's rights, economic equality, fraud, and white collar crime in the digital age.

Nason and Furst to direct with EP Gasparro, the award-winning team behind Hulu Fyre Fraud and Netflix docuseries The pharmacist that we reported yesterday was being picked up by David Permut to turn it into a narrative. The Cinemart team is currently in production on a new sports scam for Quibi about the recent baseball poster theft scandal in a co-production with Spring Hill Entertainment and executive producer Lebron James.

Cinemart will be joined by Based On Media's EP Blye Faust and Cori Shepherd Stern. Faust won an Oscar for Best Picture in Highlight and Stern is an Oscar nominated producer and Emmy winner, known for various projects including Warm bodies and the ones on HBO Open heart.

Cinemart is represented by CAA and Jonathan Gardner and Carissa Knoll at Cohen & Gardner. WME represents Based On Media, along with Robert Strent and Ted Fisher in Grubman Shire Meiselas & Sacks.