The galaxy & # 39; ring of fire & # 39; extremely rare discovered in the early universe

James Josephides / Swinburne Astronomy Productions



A violent and catastrophic collision between two galaxies has resulted in an extremely rare ring galaxy, lurking about 11 billion light-years from Earth. The monstrous donut-shaped galaxy is making stars in its massive ring at a rate 50 times faster than our home galaxy, earning it a sinister nickname that Johnny and June Cash would surely dig: the cosmic "ring of fire."

In an article, published in the journal Nature Astronomy on Tuesday, an international team of scientists details the ring galaxy R5519, discovered after searching for data from the Hubble Space Telescope and W.M. Keck Observatory in Hawaii. Among the nearly 4,000 galaxies detected in the data sets, R5519 was one of the brightest and showed a clear ring structure. So the team investigated further and quickly realized that they had found something unusual.

"It is a very curious object, one that we have never seen before," says Tiantian Yuan, an astronomer at Swinburne University in Australia and the study's first author. "The gigantic hole in this galaxy was caused by a head-on collision with another galaxy."

By testing the features of the R5519, Yuan and his team began collecting clues as to how it was formed. They discarded the gravitational lens or a galaxy merger for its unusual and close structure, they detected a companion galaxy: G5593. They suspect that this cosmic neighbor is the "intruder" galaxy that may have collided with R5519 some 40 million years ago.

The two galaxies must have crashed into each other practically head-on, a galactic bulls-eye, and a disk of stars is likely already present in R5519. When G5593 rushed through the galaxy, it split the disk through the guts and a wave of stars expanded from the center, as seen in the GIF above.

"Ring galaxy collision formation requires a thin disk to be present in the & # 39; victim & # 39; galaxy before the collision occurs," said Kenneth Freeman, astronomer at the National University of Australia and co-author of the article. , it's a statement.

Yes R5519 is caused by a large collision, that would make it an extremely rare cosmic phenomenon. Only one in 1,000 galaxies in the local universe is formed that way. In particular, the early universe was much more crowded, so the belief was that these kinds of collisions could have been more common. Yuan suggests that the data tells a different story.

"Previously, people thought we would find more of these collision ring galaxies in the young universe, simply because there are more collisions back then," she says. "We found that that is not the case."

There are still some "unsolved puzzles" about the ring of fire, Yuan says. "We don't know if this ring was a first ring after the collision or if it was the second ring." She obtained more data from W.M. Keck to solve this problem.

Astronomers will have to gather more data to ensure that the ring is caused by a collision, rather than by natural evolution. The authors of the article write the images made by James Webb Space Telescope, soon to be launched (and recently assembled) by NASA You will be able to resolve any persistent questions. Yuan says he has already discovered another ring galaxy likely made up of a head-on collision, and this is a billion years older than the "ring of fire."