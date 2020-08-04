The game & # 39; Field of Dreams & # 39; MLB team postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus

The game was scheduled to take place at the site where the iconic 1989 baseball movie was filmed. The source said it was thought better not to ask teams to take additional steps, such as additional travel, outside of their normal routines. in these extraordinary circumstances.

Originally, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees were slated to play in the game. However, when the 2020 season condensed from 162 games to 60 games due to the pandemic, the St. Louis Cardinals replaced the Yankees.

The game, which would have been the first MLB game in Iowa, would be played in a temporary stadium at the Dyersville farm site.

The film tells the story of Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner), a husband and father who is tending to his cornfield when he hears a mysterious voice: "If you build it, he will come." According to the American Film Institute (AFI), those words are the 39th movie date of all time.