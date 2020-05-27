The Gathering Announces Historic, Standard Bans, and Companion Changes

In the midst of a serious social media drama about the restructuring of Magic: The Gathering Competitive gameplay due to COVID-19, it's good to know that Wizards of the Coast (WotC) still finds time to monitor and balance the built formats. In fact, WotC just announced on their Twitter account that they are banning something on June 1. This ban will affect standard and historical formats and will affect how players use Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths'Companions.

On Monday 6/1 there will be an update of the Prohibited and Restricted list that will affect the Standard and Historical formats and that will also address the mechanics of the Companion. – Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) May 26, 2020

On May 18, WotC prohibited Ikoria Lurrus of the Dream Den cards from Legacy and Vintage and Zirda, the Dawnwaker from Legacy. This prohibition followed a period of uninterrupted dominance of Companion cards in Constructed formats. It seems that MagicDesigners and developers believe the Companions are also wreaking havoc on the newer formats.

Interestingly, the latest banned and restricted announcement noted that WotC would continue to monitor the impact of the Companions in newer formats such as Standard and Modern. The article also mentioned that WotC was "willing to take steps to change the performance of the accompanying mechanic or include him."

This statement represents a fairly large change in philosophy for Magic: The Gathering. In recent memory, WotC has only banned individual cards that have reduced format diversity and fun. Changing a complete mechanic to make it more balanced would serve as a testament to how powerful and format deforming they can be.

It is difficult to predict exactly how Magic: The Gathering will aim to adjust Standard and Historical. But that won't stop gamers from going on social media and guessing, so get ready for a week of speculation and debate!

