The Gathering reveals new Secret Lair Drop full sleeves

Magic: The Gathering Collectors will be able to get another set of extremely limited and exclusive cards next month.

First revealed last year, Secret Lair is an ongoing product line produced by Wizards of the Coast that may contain reprints and new cards that are often adorned with art that's not available anywhere else. The special edition Lands Art Complete, fan-favorite Mythic Rares and Godzilla-themed toppers have been the subject of previous packages, with this latest addition to the series featuring some gorgeous-looking works by renowned tattoo artist Josh Howard.

As has been the case with every previous Secret Lair release, Full Sleeves will only be available to pre-order for a short 24-hour period, and customers will no longer be able to secure their own copy after the 9am PT 2 deadline. of June. Check out the gallery and listings below to preview each alternative art card included with this particular collection.

Full Sleeves: The Tattoo Package Contents:

1x Nexus Inkmoth Alternative Art

1x alternative art cutting needle

1x Eternal Witness to Alternative Art

1x alternative art blood artist

1x pierce alternative art spells

For those Magic players who may not be as interested in the board game as the digital alternatives, Wizards is sweetening the deal by including codes for MTG Arena and Magic online which upon redemption will unlock a card case based on Howard's Pithing Needle art and a paperless copy of each card included in the Full Case respectively. It's worth noting, too, that the numbers are not limited, so as long as you get your purchase within the allotted time, there is no rush.

Pre-orders for Magic: The GatheringThe Secret Lair Full Sleeves opens June 1 for $ 29.99 / € 34.99 / £ 29.99.