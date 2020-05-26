THE GATHERING shows some new SECRET LAIR sets – Newsdio

Magic: The Gathering I recently made an impressive announcement. They showed off some of the upcoming Secret Lair cards. Now if you don't know what Secret Lair is, it's like a special collection of cards that are available in limited sets, usually with amazing alternative art. When I say limited, I mean limited. Each Secret Lair set is generally only available for 24 hours.

Well, in Bleeding Cool, they shared a look at the upcoming Full Sleeves set featuring art from Joshua Howard. These cards will be available June 1 for $ 29.99. The art theme for the five card set is tattoo art and will also come with codes to place the cards Magic: The Gathering Arena as well as a new set of card sleeves for MTG Arena.