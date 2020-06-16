The Gatlinburg SkyBridge closed after a tourist broke the glass making a baseball slide

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge stretches 680 feet through a valley in the Great Smokey Mountains and has three glass panels in the middle that allow visitors to view the ground 140 feet below.

The guest ignored the bridge's "no run, jump or bounce" rule and attempted to make a "baseball-style slide" through the glass panels, according to a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park press release.

Damage to the 5 foot square panel did not affect the structural integrity of the bridge.

"At the time of impact, a metal object in the host's clothing broke the glass, resulting in noticeable cracks in the protective top layer of a glass panel," the statement said.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Monday and the bridge reopened on Tuesday morning.

Christy Grimes, a CNN affiliate WAFF employee, was on vacation in Gatlinburg and was turned away from the attraction.

According to the park, the top layer of glass is designed to protect the other two layers of the material, and the damage did not affect the structural integrity of the bridge.

No one was injured in the incident, and park officials said no one was in danger.