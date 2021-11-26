The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt is an upcoming anime. The story is about someone named Prince. He wants to help his country get out of debt by asking for money from other countries without getting in trouble with them. SB Creative has published ten volumes since May 2018. They are a light novel and the books have been licensed by Yen Press in North America. A manga adaptation of the novel has been released online since October 2019 and the art is by Emuda.

The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt (Hey, How About Treason?) is a Japanese story. The author is Toru Toba and the illustrator is fal_maro. SB Creative has released ten volumes since May 2018. They are under their GA Bunko label. A manga adaptation with art by Emuda has been serialized online since October 2019 via Square Enix’s manga magazine Manga UP!. The manga has been collected into four volumes. A TV series is scheduled for airing in January of 2022.

What is the plot of The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt?

In the north of the continent of Varno is the small country Natra. The king was sick, but he has a son named WeinSalema Arbalest. Wein is the prince of his country and he has a helper, NinymRalei. Wein can lead the nation like a genius and he does it with an iron hand. But Wein feels bad because he doesn’t want to be the prince. And wants to escape from his duties. The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt is a light novel series.

It has been written by Toru Toba and illustrated by fal_maro. It was first published in May 2018. There are currently 10 volumes of the light novel, and it is still being worked on. Square Enix made a manga that is similar to the book. This is “Watashi no Kyōkasho”. They started making it in October of 2019. There are 4 volumes right now.

The anime Ahiru no Sora will be directed by Masato Tamagawa. Yokohama Animation Laboratory will animate it. DekoAkao is in charge of the series composition (The Detective is Already Dead).

Who will be starring in it?

WeinSalema Arbalest (ウェイン, Uein)

Prince Wein is a very smart guy from the Kingdom of Natra.

However, underneath his princely facade lies a traitorous attitude of wanting to ignore all of his duties. This usually ends with pain inflicted on him by his aide, Ninym.

NinymRalei (ニニム・ラーレイ, NinimuRārei)

Voiced by: RieTakahashi

Kingdom of Natra

Falanya Elk Arbalest (フラーニャ・エルク・アルバレスト, FurānyaErukuArubaresuto)

Voiced by: SayakaSenbongi

The younger sister of Prince Wein, Princess Falanya studies politics in the hopes that she can eventually help her older brother. She thinks her older brother does not have any faults. She was able to make her wish come true in the Mealtars incident. Because Falanya provided the breakthrough that her older brother needed.

NanakiRalei (ナナキ・ラーレイ, NanakiRārei)

Voiced by: Yuki Sakakihara

EarthworldEmpire[edit]

LowellminaEarthworld (ロウェルミナ・アースワルド, RoueruminaAsuwarudo)

Voiced by: NaoTōyama

Fyshe Blundell (フィシュ・ブランデル, FishuBuranderu)

Voiced by: YōkoHikasa

Kingdom of Soljest

Gruer (グリュエール, Guryuēru)

Akio Ōtsuka Torcheila (トルチェイラ, Torucheira)

RieKugimiya Kingdom of Marden[edit]Zeno (ゼノ)

Yuki Nakashima

Hagar (ハガル, Hagaru)Voiced by: Takayuki Suga Lachram (ラークルム, Rākurumu)

Daiki Hamano Gardmeria (カルドメリア, Karudomeria)

Mamiko Noto Deuterio (ディメトリオ, Dimetorio)

Ryūichi Kijima Bartholorush (バルドロッシュ, Barudorosshu)

Kenichirō Matsuda Manfred (マンフレッド, Manfureddo)

Kengo Kawanishi

