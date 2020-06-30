The German Special Forces unit will dissolve, the source says, after reported far-right links

"The KSK Second Command Company will dissolve," the source said, asking not to be named before an announcement Wednesday.

The KSK is the unified command for the German Army's special forces, designed in the 1990s to be the equivalent of the U.S. Special Operations Command, according to Janes, a defense analysis firm.

The unit has about 1,400 soldiers embarking on operations such as anti-terror campaigns and hostage situations, according to the AFP news agency.

German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer reportedly told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Tuesday that she had issued the order to partially dissolve the group, which had "become partially independent" from the chain of command, "the report said. AFP.