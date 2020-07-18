The giants believe that Nate Solder can leave behind a regrettable season

Nate Solder inside the building looks very differently than Nate Solder outside the building.

Within the walls of the Giants, Solder is respected as a great athlete and poignant leader, a durable and reliable player whose performance on the field for some reason deteriorated greatly in 2019.

Fans were skeptical when the Giants in 2018 made Solder (at the time) the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history and weren't overly impressed with his work that first season in blue. Those same fans were almost apoplectic watching Solder's struggles last season, and many of them wanted the Giants to send him out to pack, erasing his exorbitant money from the salary cap.

The Giants never seriously considered doing that. Instead, they used the No. 4 pick in the draft to get Solder's eventual replacement, Andrew Thomas. There will be open competition everywhere under new head coach Joe Judge, but the expectation is that Solder and Thomas will be the first offensive tackle in 2020.

Judge knows what he's getting with Solder, more than any other player on his roster, aside from, perhaps, former Patriots special teams ace Nate Ebner. Solder arrived in New England in 2011 as a first-round pick. A year later, Judge arrived as an assistant coach for special teams. They spent eight seasons together – plenty of time to build a relationship and learn what makes others work.

"Yes, I believe in Nate Solder," Judge told The Post recently. "I am happy that Nate Solder is here. I cannot wait to work with him on the field. Nate has been a great leader for us, Nate is working hard. I am very excited to have Nate on the team."

If Judge had stepped in, studied Solder's tough performance in 2019, and determined that the Giants were better off walking away from him, it would have happened, despite the financial ramifications. Jettisoning Solder, 32, with two years remaining on his contract, would have cut $ 10 million from the 2020 salary cap, but left $ 9.5 million in dead money unattractive.

Instead, the Giants advance with Solder. He'll be paid $ 13 million in base salary and guaranteed bonuses this season, and the hope is that he can regain the form that made him a solid left tackle. The Giants knew they had overpaid (four years, $ 62 million) for a player who never made a single Pro Bowl, but this was the cost of doing business for the new main office, since he had to make up for the sins (Ereck Flowers) of the past regime.

Solder was the protector of the blind side in Eli Manning's senior year as a full-time starter and in Daniel Jones' first year. In 2018, working with Manning, Solder allowed seven sacks and 33 total pressures in 664 pass blocking snapshots, according to Pro Football Focus. In 2019, breaking into a rookie quarterback, in 684 pass block snapshots, Solder allowed 11 sacks and 56 total pressures, the third-most sacks and the most abandoned pressures in the league.

Certainly a part of this drop is solely in Solder. However, more than a splinter it goes back to the normal difficulties that Jones, in his first season, found in his pocket, in terms of taking the ball out of his hand and recognizing what was happening around him.

"People want to shit all over Nate Solder, (but) Nate Solder is a great soccer player," Shaun O'Hara, a former Giants center and currently an NFL Network analyst, told The Post. "He's a very good left tackle. Show me a left tackle that had a good year with a rookie quarterback. That doesn't happen.

"(Solder) won a Super Bowl with the Patriots, at one point he was one of the five best left tackles in the league. That doesn't happen without having some skill. Now, have you been beaten a few times in the past few years? Yes. The problem is that when they hit him, they did it for sacks. I think Nate Solder is still a damn good football player. "

General manager Dave Gettleman signed Solder on the exorbitant contract and admits: “Nate had a difficult year. No one denies it, and certainly he is not. "

Rich Seubert, a starting guard on the 2007 Super Bowl team, is now the Giants' season ticket holder.

"I like welding. He plays hard, he's a good football player, "said Seubert." Obviously, we all want him to play better. He will, he will solve it. Maybe the system was not for him, maybe it will be better now. "

In addition to breaking up with a new quarterback, Solder was also tasked with advising a young left guard, Will Hernández, for the past two seasons. Everyone should be better acclimatized now. It is not that Solder has relied on anything other than his own results to justify or explain his struggles.

The teammates, of course, are mutually supportive, and within the main office there is an overwhelmingly genuine interest in seeing Solder regain his form. They appreciate what the towering 6-foot-8-inch weld contributes to their franchise. Since his arrival, he has started all 32 games and, despite a variety of punches and bruises, stayed on the field for 2,037 of possible 2,094 offensive snapshots. Now they need me to play significantly better than in 2019.

"I have known Nate, I have known him for years," Judge said. "I know what he's capable of, and I know that (offensive line coach) Marc Colombo is going to work hard with Nate, and I know that Nate will work as hard as he can to be the best player he can be." I'm excited to see him on the field. "