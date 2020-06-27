The giants should & # 39; take care & # 39; to Saquon Barkley

The "Pay Saquon Barkley" car has a new passenger in the Hall of Fame corridor Curtis Martin.

"When you have a threat like that, he is just a move or a broken tackle away from a big play every time he touches the ball," Martin told the Post. "He's probably one of the most dangerous boys in the NFL with the ball in his hand.

"You just have to keep the boys like that."

Except for the unexpected, Barkley will be online to become the NFL's highest-paid running back before the 2021 season.

“When you take care of the boys who deserve it, I think it sets a precedent. You can set the standard and people come to understand: & # 39; OK, if you want to make money, this is what you have to do, you have to act this way, you have to be committed, you have to be dedicated, you have to work hard & # 39; ”said Martin. "I think it sends the right message, especially for a guy who's not in his prime yet.

"You definitely want to take care of men like that."

The caveat story is that the Rams cut running back Todd Gurley after giving him a four-year, $ 60 million extension ($ 45 million guaranteed) before his fourth season. Gurley, who has had left knee problems, signed a one-year, $ 5.5 million contract with the Falcons.

"You're not going to do it right all the time," said Martin. "But the only thing you can do is follow a history, and at the end of the day, I think like GM, as the owner, if you don't pay this guy, someone will pay Saquon." Saquon is different. "

Ezekiel Elliott is a runner for $ 15 million a year. Christian McCaffrey is a $ 16 million runner a year. Barkley will be next.

"When it is time to get paid," said Martin, "they are going to pay you."