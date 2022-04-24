It was just announced that The Gilded Age will be adding 11 more guest stars for its upcoming second season! The cast already includes some big names like Tony Award Winner Laura Benanti and Emmy Award Winner Robert Sean Leonard.

The new additions include stage, screen, and television veterans such as Peter Scolari, Mercedes Ruehl, Kathryn Erbe, and more. This show is gearing up to be even bigger and better than its first season!

The plotline of The Gilded Age Season 2

The Gilded Age Season 2 has been kept tightly under wraps but we did get some clues about what to expect. The new season will reportedly focus on the 1893 World’s Fair in Chicago and will also touch on issues such as immigration, race relations, and women’s rights. The Gilded Age is an upcoming American television drama series created by Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Julian Fellowes.

The series is set in New York City during the Gilded Age in the late 19th century. The show follows the lives of fictional socialites who are trying to make it in a world where money and power reign supreme. The series has already added 11 new guest stars for its upcoming sophomore season, including Laura Benanti, Robert Sean Leonard, and more. The new season will also see the return of some fan-favorite characters, such as Downton Abbey’s Lady Grantham (played by Elizabeth McGovern) and The OA’s Steve Buscemi.

Names of the characters on The Gilded Age Season 2

Here’s a breakdown of the primary cast members:

Ben Ahlers as Jack Treacher

Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce

Debra Monk as Armstrong

Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane

Taylor Richardson as Bridget

Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer

Patrick Page as Richard Clay

Douglas Sills as Baudin (aka Borden)

Michael Cerveris as Watson

Kelley Curran as Turner

Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor

Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber

Rebecca Haden as Flora McNeil

Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell

Morgan Spector as George Russell

Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott

Laura Linney, who plays Supergirl in Season 2 of The Gilded Age, joins the cast

Benanti, The West Wing, and The Good Wife alum Robert Sean Leonard, Tony winner Kelli O’Hara, and more as the cast of recurring guest stars. The new season will also feature returning guest stars Zachary Levi, Cynthia Nixon, and Alex Borstein. The Gilded Age set in New York City in 1885 and follows the lives of the wealthy titans of industry and their families. The new season will be set two years after the events of season one, with New York City on the brink of financial ruin.

#BingedRecco Love period dramas? Well, here's one for you! Set literally in the "gilded age" of America here comes the stories of new emerging tycoons, people with new money and lot more drama. A new period drama #TheGildedAge (2022) is an absolute #MustWatch@DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/6WQRlSxVGn — BingedHelp (@BingedHelps) March 5, 2022

The country is also on the verge of political upheaval, as The Gilded Age will tackle The Panic of 1893. In addition to the wealth and power, The Gilded Age will also explore the rise of organized crime in New York City. The new season will also see the return of Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes as a writer and executive producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans’ reaction to The Gilded Age Season 2

The Gilded Age Season 2 has been mixed, with some viewers calling for cancellation and others eager to see what happens next.

Likewise, the Gilded Age has been met with mixed reviews from critics, with some praising the show for its ambition and others criticizing it for its slow pacing.

Similarly, no matter what the critics say, The Gilded Age is one of the most highly anticipated shows of the year.

The show’s star-studded cast and Julian Fellowes’ involvement are sure to draw in viewers, so it will be interesting to see how The Gilded Age fares in its second season.

What do you think of The Gilded Age? Are you excited for Season Two?