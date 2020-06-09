The glass-bottomed roof opens onto the & # 39; horizontal skyscraper & # 39; from China

(CNN) – It is easy to see why "The Crystal" is one of the most anticipated new attractions in China.

Designed by Moshe Safdie, the mastermind behind Singapore's impressive Jewel Changi, the 250-meter-high airlift is the tallest of its kind.

Nicknamed a horizontal skyscraper, it stretches 350 meters through four of the eight skyscrapers that make up Raffles City Chongqing, a multipurpose riverside complex in the mega-city of southwest China. Aerial walkways also connect you to two more skyscrapers.

The Crystal recently revealed its first public attraction: The Exploration Deck.

The 300-meter-long sky bridge, called The Crystal, connects four of the eight skyscrapers that make up the Raffles City Chongqing complex. CapitaLand Raffles City Chongqing

"The Exploration Platform is the first major attraction to launch in Chongqing since the lifting of the country's national blockade, and the enthusiastic response from the public is another encouraging sign of recovery in consumer sentiment," says Lucas Loh, Chairman of CapitaLand Group at China.

As a crowd control measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a daily quota of 3,000 visitors has been implemented. Each visitor will be assigned a time slot to regulate crowds.

On the opening weekend in late May, almost all available tickets were sold out.

"All visitors to the Exploration Platform are required to wear masks and take their temperature," a CapitaLand spokesperson told CNN Travel.

"Hand sanitizers are provided on each of the touch screen panels, and frequent disinfection is done in areas with higher touch points – lifts and interactive panels, for example."

A mini museum, a park and a glass bottom terrace.

The Crystal, the sky bridge connecting four of the complex's eight skyscrapers, features a glass-bottom observation deck. CapitaLand Raffles City Chongqing

The exploration platform, which covers more than 1,500 square meters, is more than just an observation platform.

Raffles City Chongqing partnered with National Geographic to create an exploration-themed exhibit.

"In collaboration with National Geographic, the exhibition brings space exploration to life through five multi-dimensional exhibition zones on the Exploration Platform at Level 47, and shows how humanity makes life on Mars possible," says the spokesperson. .

The first part of the five-part exhibition, on level 1, describes Chongqing's history and development.

After taking a space-inspired express elevator, visitors head to the Mars exhibit on level 47.

The exploration platform guides visitors from the ground floor to the outdoor observation deck through a five-part exhibit. CapitaLand Raffles City Chongqing

At the end of the tour, visitors will arrive at an indoor park and glass-bottom outdoor observation deck that offers panoramic views of the rapidly developing Chinese city and the Yangtze River.

Still to open, the rest of The Crystal Sky Bridge will be home to The Private Club, a members-only clubhouse, as well as The Sky Garden, a food and beverage destination.

The 6,000 square meter Sky Garden will house "six restaurants and bars with different gastronomic concepts." It is expected to open to the public in the third quarter of 2020.

The Crystal, when fully open, will house about 120 trees that will grow up to nine meters in height. CapitaLand Raffles City Chongqing

However, the highly anticipated rooftop pools will be located in the private clubhouse.

Taking seven years and around RMB24 billion ($ 3.4 billion) to complete, Raffles City Chongqing has what is considered the tallest airlift in the world linking the largest number of skyscrapers.

The sky bridge is made up of 12,000 tons of steel, 3,000 pieces of glass panels and around 5,000 aluminum panels.