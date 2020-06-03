The Global Running Day will be virtualized this year

The event, which takes place on the first Wednesday of each June, is usually full of races and events organized by organizations and clubs.
This year, New York Road Runners (NYRR), the organization behind the event, is asking participants to participate by running on their own.
Running safely during a pandemic
Running is one of the few physical activities you can safely practice while getting some fresh air outside, and that has led to more runners taking to the streets.
With summer bringing warmer weather across the United States, expect to see even more runners outside. The roads and trails are getting busier with the recent increase in corridors.
But don't let that discourage you, as you can still practice safe social distancing as long as you know your surroundings and choose the right path.
Runners suggest sticking to open routes where it is easy to maintain a safe physical distance from others, and take into account other people's space, which can mean running on the street rather than on a sidewalk.
There is "a series of smart choices runners can make at any time, not just during a pandemic," Kate Gustafson, coach of the Brooklyn Track Club women's performance team, told CNN.
Gustafson said that includes:
- Tell someone where you are going and when you will return.
- Wear suitable footwear.
- Wear proper running gear
- Share the trail with another 6 feet in all directions.
- Planning your route in advance.
- Wash your hands when you get home.
You may see groups of people running outside, don't be one of those people.