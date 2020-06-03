The Global Running Day will be virtualized this year

The event, which takes place on the first Wednesday of each June, is usually full of races and events organized by organizations and clubs.

This year, New York Road Runners (NYRR), the organization behind the event, is asking participants to participate by running on their own.

Between May 28 and June 7, runners are invited to participate in a virtual leaderboard through the Strava execution tracking app. Participants are asked to run or walk a mile anywhere during that time. They can also create their own printable bib templates and finish line ribbons.

Participants are also encouraged to join a virtual tag game with the # Run1Tag1 Challenge, designed to inspire others to participate by tagging them on social media.

Running safely during a pandemic

Running is one of the few physical activities you can safely practice while getting some fresh air outside, and that has led to more runners taking to the streets.

With summer bringing warmer weather across the United States, expect to see even more runners outside. The roads and trails are getting busier with the recent increase in corridors.

But don't let that discourage you, as you can still practice safe social distancing as long as you know your surroundings and choose the right path.

Runners suggest sticking to open routes where it is easy to maintain a safe physical distance from others, and take into account other people's space, which can mean running on the street rather than on a sidewalk.

There is "a series of smart choices runners can make at any time, not just during a pandemic," Kate Gustafson, coach of the Brooklyn Track Club women's performance team, told CNN.

Gustafson said that includes:

Tell someone where you are going and when you will return.

Wear suitable footwear.

Wear proper running gear

Share the trail with another 6 feet in all directions.

Planning your route in advance.

Wash your hands when you get home.

You may see groups of people running outside, don't be one of those people.