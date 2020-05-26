The Goblin King lives! Scott Derrickson to direct sequel to Labyrinth

The news that Scott Derrickson was tapped into directing a sequel to Jim Henson's LABYRINTH has made its way through a vast maze filled with danger and has come online. Derrickson, who recently passed away Strange Doctor 2 for Marvel Entertainment, will film the next fantasy project based on a script written by In the dark and My valentine Veterinary Maggie Levin.

In Jim Henson's LABYRINTH, a 16-year-old girl (Jennifer Connelly) has 13 hours to solve a maze and rescue her little brother when King Goblin (David Bowie) grants his wish to be taken away. As the crown jewel of 1980s fantasy cinema, LABYRINTH continues to dazzle audiences to this day, with its inspired puppets, fascinating stage design, and lively cast of unconventional characters.

The sequel will be Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company, with Brian Henson as executive producer. Derrickson will also be an executive producer with his well-established film partner, C. Robert Cargill. In addition, Blanca Lisa, vice president of feature film production, will oversee the project for The Jim Henson Company.

All right, so maybe 2020 isn't all bad after all. I'm just kidding, it's a full year dump fire, but at least we have this long-awaited project to look forward to, right? Truth be told, I've been begging Hollywood to develop a LABYRINTH sequel for decades. The original is one of my all-time favorite movies, and while David Bowie is no longer with us, I would imagine there is someone out there who can fill his piece of holy cod. Shoes! I meant the shoes! Actually, I didn't totally. Bowie's ornate outfits and gravity-defying hairstyle weren't the only magical things about LABYRINTH, let me tell you!

Are you as excited as I am to hear that a LABYRINTH sequel is finally underway? Let us know in the comment section. Also, assuming the King of the Goblins returns for the sequel, who do you think should play the legendary character?