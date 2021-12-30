Debates and discussions among doctors over organ transplants are one of the greatest dilemmas. And when the unexpected organ becomes available the ethics and decisions come at stake. It creates complexities among the doctors. The God Committee is one such exceptional movie that portrays this issue. The movie is an American drama released in 2021.

What is The God Committee about?

The heart, an unexpected organ has become available for transplant and there are three patients in need. One patient is obese and bipolar but has three daughters. Another is in her 70’s. The third is a rich spoiled kid of a wealthy who has a history of violence and abuse. But being wealthy his father can extend a heavy amount in a donation to the hospital. Debates, discussions, and conflicting viewpoints arise. Now, we have to see what the doctors decide and what repercussions their decision will yield in the time to come. The movie has a very distinctive theme and taps a very critical issue. It is a thought-provoking must-watch movie if you have not watched it yet.

When is the movie coming?

The movie had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 20, 2021. It was released on July 2, 2021, by Vertical Entertainment.

Can you put a price on human life? Kelsey Grammer, Julia Stiles, Colman Domingo and Janeane Garofalo star in #TheGodCommittee. In select theaters and on demand July 2. pic.twitter.com/qrCcdnpvNY — God Committee (@GodCommittee) June 3, 2021

Who are in The God Committee cast?

The incredible story of The God Committee has been written by Austin Stark. It has been directed by the same person. The characters are:

Kelsey Grammer as Dr. Andre Boxer

Julia Stiles as Dr. Jordan Taylor

Colman Domingo as Father Dunbar

Janeane Garofalo as Dr. Valerie Gilroy

Dan Hedaya as Granger

Peter Kim as Dr. Allen Lau

What is the cast talking about The God Committee?

The director Austin Stark says, “ The God Committee is a powerful and provocative film that examines the intersection of faith, politics, and human rights.” The cast also said The God Committee is a great movie. The movie The God Committee is a great and important film. The star of The God Committee, Jake Weber says “The God Committee taps into our collective anxiety about the future we face as a world today.”

Why should you watch The God Committee movie?

The incredible story of The God committee challenges its viewers to think about their own mortality as well as consider how they would face it if faced with the same circumstances. There are very few movies out there that have such an important theme but The God Committees stands apart from them by far. It’s been receiving rave reviews since long before anyone had seen it because criticize its controversial topic. The God Committee is a movie you never saw coming. The film has been generally favorably received by critics, with The Hollywood Reporter stating that “the performances are uniformly strong and the film’s themes will leave audiences pondering long after the credits roll.”

The New York Times adds that “this provocative docudrama dissects the ethical minefield of assisted suicide”. Dread Central awarded it four out of five stars, calling it “thought-provoking”, while Variety magazine notes that “Baumgartner convincingly portrays both her desperate need to live and her conviction that death would be a release”. In addition, The Film Journal International states: “This is an important well-made film about a difficult subject”. The Hollywood Reporter awarded the film a positive review, stating that “the performances are uniformly strong and the film’s themes will leave audiences pondering long after the credits roll.”

Critics rating on The God Committee

The film The God Committee received mixed reviews from critics. The review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes reported 76% of the surveyed critics gave it positive ratings, based on 25 reviews. Metacritic reports a score of 64 out 100 based on seven critic reviews, indicating a ‘generally favorable reception. The God Committee never found wide success in theaters due to the pandemic. However, the film is still worth watching for its thought-provoking story and strong performances from the cast. The themes explored in the movie will stay with you long after you’ve watched it. If you get the chance to see this indie gem, don’t miss out!