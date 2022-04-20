It’s official! The Goldbergs will be returning for the tenth season. The ABC comedy series was renewed on Wednesday, just days after the Season 9 finale aired. The show is produced by Adam F.

Goldberg and Doug Robinson, and it follow the life of the Goldberg family in the 1980s. The series has been a hit with fans and critics alike, and it has won several awards, including a Golden Globe nomination.

The plotline of The Goldbergs

The Goldbergs usually follows the youngest child, Adam (played by Sean Giambrone), as he navigates his way through life with the help of his family and friends. The show also stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jeff Garlin, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile, and George Segal. The series is set to return for its tenth season in 2019. The news of The Goldberg’s renewal comes as no surprise to fans of the show. The series has been a rating hit for ABC, and it is one of the network’s most popular comedy series. The show has also received critical acclaim, and it has won several awards, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

The Goldbergs is just one of many successful comedy series on ABC. The network is also home to Modern Family, Black-ish, The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, and Speechless. With so many great comedies on its schedule, ABC is sure to have a laugh-out-loud night of programming for viewers to enjoy.

Names of characters on The Goldbergs

Here are the celebrities listed in the following lines of text:

Murray Goldberg as Jeff Garlin

Erica Goldberg as Hayley Orrantia

Barry Goldberg as Troy Gentile

Beverly Goldberg as Wendi McLendon-Covey

Lainey Lewis as AJ Michalka

Matt Bradley as Shayne Topp

Albert ‘Pops’ Solomon as George Segal

Jackie Geary as Rowan Blanchard

Dave Kim as Kenny Ridwan

Evan Turner as Tanner Buchanan

Jane Bales as Leslie Grossman

Dana Caldwell as Natalie Alyn Lin

The Wendi McLendon-Covey Gives Her Opinion about Jeff Garlin’s Leave from The Goldbergs

Wendi McLendon-Covey is speaking out about her The Goldbergs co-star Jeff Garlin‘s exit from the ABC comedy series.

Garlin, who has played Murray Goldberg on the show since it debuted in 2013, announced last month that he would be leaving the series ahead of its tenth season.

In an interview with TheWrap, McLendon-Covey said she was “bummed” to see Garlin go but understands his decision.

“It’s always hard when someone leaves the show because you get so close to these people and you work with them every day for years and years,” she said.

“So, it was bittersweet. But I get it. He’s been doing the show for six years, he’s got other things that he wants to do. And, you know, we have to keep rolling. The show must go on.”

The success of The Goldbergs

The series has been a rating success for ABC. The show is currently averaging a rating of ____ in the 18-49 demographic and ____ total viewers. The show ranks as ABC’s ____ rated comedy series in both measures.

The renewal for Season 11 was announced by ABC on ____. The show’s ninth season is currently airing on Wednesdays at ____ pm. The series will return for its tenth season in 2019. The Goldbergs is one of several comedy series that ABC has renewed for the 2019-2020 season. The network has also renewed Modern Family, black-ish, The Conners, The Kids Are Alright, and Single Parents.

The network has also ordered a new comedy series from Kenya Barris, titled mixed-ish. ABC has yet to announce a decision on Speechless, Fresh Off the Boat, and American Housewife. The Goldbergs is set to return for its tenth season in 2019. Are you looking forward to the new season of The Goldbergs?