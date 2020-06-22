The Golden Globe Awards will take place later than usual.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC announced Monday that the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on February 28, 2021. The awards ceremony honors the best in film and Television generally takes place in early January, according to a statement.

As previously announced, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are still ready to host.

February 28, 2021 had been the original date for the Oscars, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last week that the program would be delayed until April, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has affected essentially all levels. of the cinema business infrastructure.

In the wake of the Academy move, other pillars of the Hollywood awards season have also changed dates.