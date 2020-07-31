The golfer who drove more than 4,000 miles across the US to play in tournaments

"I listen to metal, but I hear a particular kind of subgenus called the metal core," Hovland told Shane O & # 39; Donoghue, host of CNN's Living Golf program. "And generally it's a heavier kind of thing, a lot of screaming, but a lot of melodic parts and a lot of great music, so to speak."

"When I drive at night, I'm getting pretty tired, but it's almost like I'm in a trance and I just keep my playlist going and just focus on the music and suddenly spend three hours flying." "

Hitting the open road

Like fellow PGA Tour players Rickie Fowler and Alex Noren, Hovland is one of the many professional golfers who attended Oklahoma State University, and the Norwegian still lives in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

After the restart of golf on June 11 after his forced break due to Covid-19, the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, was Hovland's first opportunity to return to playing competitively.

And, because of the competition's close proximity to Oklahoma, the 22-year-old concluded that driving there meant he didn't "have to expose himself to the virus." And from there, one path led to another.

"I was thinking he was going to play the following week, so I have to drive back to Oklahoma again and then take a plane to South Carolina," said Hovland, whose trip made him a cult figure. The golf circuit.

"And then I was thinking: 'What if … I only drive to all the events?' And I said, 'Oh, that could be a lot'. But I decided not to think about it and just go and do it and enjoy the hours of podcasts and music. "

From Fort Worth, Hovland embarked on a 16-hour trip to Hilton Head, South Carolina, to play for RBC Heritage. He then stayed at his caddy Shay Knight's home in Charleston, before the two traveled to Hartford, Connecticut, a 13-hour excursion for the Travelers Championship.

He followed a 12-hour trip to Detroit, Michigan for the rocket mortgage, before a three-hour trip to Columbus, Ohio, for the memorial tournament. After staying there for two weeks, it took Hovland 13 hours to return to Stillwater.

The Norwegian's road trip, which was roughly more than 4,000 miles long, has been one way to make the trips "a little more memorable" for Hovland, although he admits that he is now going to "give me a little break."

"You're so used to packing your bags, going to the airport, going to the next stop, and then playing golf. So I enjoy those moments, you're in the middle of Mississippi or Louisiana or Pennsylvania and you're going to say," What what the hell am i doing now? "

"So it just makes it a little bit more memorable, get some life experiences and just mix it up a little bit."

& # 39; It is quite surreal & # 39;

Born and raised in Oslo, Norway, Hovland learned golf at age four after his father Harald returned from the United States, where he had been working as an engineer, with a few clubs for his son to practice.

But for the current world number 31, watching YouTube videos of Tiger Woods, particularly "that chip during Masters 16, 2005," was what really "fueled" Hovland's passion for the game.

Since moving to the U.S., Hovland has been strengthening, constantly breaking records along the way.

As a fan, he won the 2018 US Amateur at Pebble Beach, the first Norwegian to do so, earning him a place at the Masters, US Open, and Open Championship in 2019.

At that US Open, Hovland finished tied for 12th, and, with a total of 4 under 280 in 72 holes, broke Jack Nicklaus' total record of 282 at the US Open for an amateur. which he established in 1960.

Since turning pro in 2019, Hovland has become the first Norwegian player to win on the PGA Tour with his victory at the Puerto Rico Open in February 2020.

Its success has meant that Hovland is placed in playgroups with some of the biggest names in golf. At the current World Golf Championship, FedEx St. Jude Invitational was part of the same group as 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed and four-time main winner Brooks Koepka.

Lining up with these game greats still feels "pretty surreal," according to Hovland.

"Growing up, I would get up early in the morning and watch the European Tour, even the Asian Tour, and then, at night, I would watch the PGA Tour," added Hovland.

"I was watching so much golf and all these names and suddenly I'm hitting balls right next to them on the field and I even hit them in some cases."

"So that's pretty crazy, especially in Norway, because some places in the United States, if you're a member of a really good course, it's not uncommon for a random PGA Tour player to show up and practice."

"That never happens in Norway. So, in a way, you're as separate from that as a reality. So to be there a couple of years later in that other reality, it's crazy."

The way ahead

Hovland will soon be heading to San Francisco, by air rather than by car, due to the estimated 31-hour trip from Oklahoma to California, to participate for the first time in the PGA Championship, which runs from August 6 to 9.

Although competing in the big leagues is a big step ahead of normal PGA Tour events: "These are more difficult tests, the courses are more difficult, the greens are firmer and faster and the players are better," explains Hovland, the Norwegian. He insists that it is not. I will not invent the numbers.

"I would say that if I'm playing well with my game right now, I think I may have a chance to win," he said.

But before the rescheduled races and the continuation of the PGA Tour, Hovland is not putting undue pressure on himself by setting unrealistic goals, explaining that the opportunity to improve his game is his main motivation.

"To be honest, I really don't like setting a lot of goals. There are a lot of things I would like to do; win a major race, play the Ryder Cup and do all of these cool things," he said. .

"But I enjoy a lot more to see that my game just improves. So if I'm standing in range and let's say I'm working on clubhead speed and I'm constantly 113-114 miles per hour, and I just can't beat at that point and then I go to the gym and I'm getting stronger, working on some technical stuff.

"And then, let's say maybe three months from now that a 113-114 is 117. And I'm improving, that gives me that sense of accomplishment and that's how I feel more motivated to keep playing and playing.

"And I enjoy being a better golfer more and then I try to do it in a tournament, but essentially the most fun I have is getting better at golf."

Whether you're taking long trips or driving the ball in a straight line on a golf course, Hovland's initial success suggests that you might be having a lot more fun on your sports trip.