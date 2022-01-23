If you’re looking for a gritty and realistic portrayal of the underworld of Naples, look no further than Gomorrah. This crime series is based on the book of the same name, which was written by Roberto Saviano. It tells the story of five families who control all organized crime in Naples. The show is absolutely gripping, and it’s not hard to see why it’s been so successful around the world. If you’re a fan of gangster movies or TV shows, you’ll definitely want to check out Gomorrah! This crime series has already launched four seasons now on the Amazon Prime network.

What’s the latest news about the Gomorrah crime series?

Hey, the fans of Gomorrah rejoice, Amazon is bringing up the fifth and final season of this popular crime series. Gomorrah will drop on the streamer on Thursday, January 27. The fifth season is directed by star Marco D’Amore, as well as Italian film director Claudio Capellini. Finally, the series that began in 2014 is going to have its final season in 2022. Also, the series has launched the trailer for season five. Go check it out now!!

What is the finale season bringing?

To know more about the final season read below the official synopsis of Gomorrah. “The clash between the Levantes and Patrizia left Naples in a pile of bricks forcing Genny (Salvatore Esposito) to give up his dream of normality and return to action. But with the police hot on Genny’s heels, he is forced into a bunker alone without Azzurra (Ivana Lotito) and Little Pietro. Now, his only ally is ‘O Maestrale (Mimmo Borrelli), the mysterious crime boss of Ponticelli, an eastern district of Naples. War is imminent, and his enemies are fierce, but Genny is about to make a sensational discovery: Ciro Di Marzio (Marco D’Amore) is alive in Latvia. And for Genny, nothing will ever be the same again.”

Who will be in the finale season?

Gomorrah stars Marco D’Amore as Ciro “l’Immortale”. It will also have Salvatore Esposito as Gennaro “Genny”. We will also see Arturo Muselli, Ivana Lotito, and Andrea Di Maria.

What’s the cast saying about the Gomorrah crime series?

Marco D’Amore said, “I’m very attached to Ciro, who is a character that I have lived with for many years. He’s a mirror of myself, but at the same time, he’s not me. Genny represents another side of Naples.” Salvatore Esposito spoke, ” Genny is a complex character. He’s not all bad or all good. Gomorrah is not just about the mafia, but also about the city of Naples and its inhabitants.” Esposito added, ” Genny is pushed to his limits in this season. He has to make some very difficult decisions that will impact his life forever.”

Lotito chimed in, This season we see Ivano in a different light. He was always a bit of an outsider, but this season he really comes into his own and shows his true colours. D’Amore concluded, ” Gomorrah is not just a series about the mafia. It’s also about the city of Naples and its inhabitants.”

Why is the Gomorrah crime series so famous?

The Gomorrah series is based on the international best-selling book Gomorrah by Roberto Saviano. The show has been praised for its gritty and realistic portrayal of the Camorra, an organized crime syndicate operating in Naples. The series has also been criticized for its graphic violence and sexual content.

GOMORRAH is one of the best drama series ever. Great storytelling and suspense set in fascinating locations. Brilliant performances from @SalvioEspo and @damore_marco. Hoping the UK blu-ray release of L'IMMORTALE will be soon! #gomorrah #gomorra #drama pic.twitter.com/rv6ogx7tz7 — Ash Greenslade – thriller novelist 📖🇬🇧 (@AshThrillers) April 21, 2020

A critical review of Gomorrah

The Gomorrah series has been both praised and criticized by critics. Some have called it one of the best TV shows ever made, while others have complained about its graphic violence and sexual content. However, most critics agree that the Gomorrah crime series is a realistic portrayal of the underworld of Naples.

IndieWire writes, “Despite its familiar construction, Gomorrah is significantly more frightening than others in its genre because of the history behind it.” The Guardian stated, “For those who like mafia shows and the sort of anti-hero dramas that have become the stock in trade of ‘peak TV, this is another excellent entry.”

What are my thoughts on Gomorrah?

I think Gomorrah is an excellent show. It's gritty, realistic, and well-acted. I also appreciate its unflinching look at the dark side of organized crime. If you're interested in crime fiction, then I highly recommend checking out Gomorrah. It's one of my favourite TV shows! So, don't forget to watch the Gomorrah season 5 when it premiers this January 27.