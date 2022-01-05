The Good Place Netflix series is a show like no other. The first season of the show was released on September 19, 2016, and has been renewed for another season. The series is a fantasy-comedy television series created by Michael Schur. If you are in search of some interesting and fun-to-watch series, then you are in the right place. Read on to find out!

What is ‘The Good’ Place all about?

The series revolves around Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) who wakes up in the “Good Place” on Earth after her death. The Good Place is reserved for people who have lived lives that are morally good. However, she realizes that she doesn’t belong there because she had done many bad things throughout her life- some of which were unknown to herself at the time! The character starts to try to become better by solving all of her wrongs so she can finally reach A Good Place…only if it’s real! The show deals with ethical issues, like the trolley problem in episode two of season one. The Good Place is so interesting to watch because it’s got great story-telling and mythology about The Bad Place! The show is also funny, which makes it a great watch.

How many installments does the series have?

The Good Place has a total of 4 seasons. Season 1 and 2 have 13 episodes each and season 4 has 14 episodes. The first season came on September 19, 2016. And the latest season 4 was dropped on September 26, 2019.

One year later and we still haven't recovered from #TheGoodPlace series forking finale. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2GMyete3PJ — The Good Place is taking it sleazy (@nbcthegoodplace) January 30, 2021

Who are in the cast of The Good Place series?

The series has been created by Michael Schur. It stars Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop. The series also includes:

William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye

Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil

D’Arcy Carden as Janet

Manny Jacinto as Jason Mendoza

Ted Danson as Michael

What is the cast saying about The Good Place series?

Michael Schur, the creator says, The Good Place is a show about what it means to be a good person. The show doesn’t try to tell you what the answer is. It just presents these characters who are trying to do the right thing and see if they can figure it out. Ted Danson says, The Good Place is not a religious show, but it asks big questions about what happens when we die. Jameela Jamil says The Good Place is about people who are trying to be good and the horrible things that happen when they’re not. William Jackson Harper says The show isn’t just funny. It has a lot of heart. Manny Jacinto says, The writers do a really good job of making sure that everything makes sense within the story. D’Arcy Carden expresses his emotions about the series and says The Good Place is different than anything I’ve ever done before.

What are some of The Good Place series reviews?

The New Yorker said, “It’s smart, funny, and humane.” The AV Club said, “Schur has created one of the most thoughtful comedies in recent memory.” The Huffington Post said, “It will make you laugh, think and maybe even cry (but hopefully not all at once).” TVLine said, “The Good Place is an excellent example of how to make a great TV show.”

Why is ‘The Good’ series Place worth watching?

The Good Place is worth watching because the series questions moral ethics, makes you think about what it means to be a good person, and challenges your preconceived notions of life. The show is also very funny and entertaining. The characters are well-developed and the plot is interesting. If you are looking for a thought-provoking, entertaining series to watch, then The Good Place is definitely worth checking out. Overall, I think The Good Place is an excellent show and I would highly recommend it to anyone who enjoys thought-provoking TV shows. Check it out if you have not watched it yet.