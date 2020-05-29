THE GOON animated adaptation is still pushing forward and we've got some storyboard art – Newsdio

The animated adaptation of Eric PowellDark Horse Comic Series The bully It has been in and out of development for the past 10 years! A Kickstarter campaign was launched years ago and reached its goal. So what is going on with the project?

Well, Blur Studios has finally offered fans an update on what's going on and they also shared some new storyboard illustrations for you. The project is being developed by Tim Miller (dead Pool), Jeff Fowler (Sonic the Hedgehog) and David Fincher. The Kickstarter update says:

It's been a while since our last news and we're sorry. If you think we suck, it is a fair evaluation and if you think we have disappointed you, it is completely understandable. And listen … we are very aware of the completely ridiculous time it has taken us to make this movie, yes, that clock is still ticking, and we are very sorry to have been a disappointment so far. BUT … we want you to know that we don't even THINK of GIVING UP. We will absolutely keep it until we make this movie. Eric is, right now, working on script revisions and things are still moving forward. It's true … we've had a few hiccups, like Disney buying Fox and of course there's no way Disney is going to make a GOON movie, but we've and will continue to push this shit until it's done. Adult animation heats up every day and we are activating that fire with our shows like LOVE, DEATH AND ROBOTS. And it's working: Believe me, the difference between the excitement we hear launching Goon now and the fear we hear when we started development (when dinosaurs roamed the earth) is huge. Fewer doors are closed and more minds are open. So please keep the faith: the Goon movie will happen. In the meantime … here's a little look at some finished boards from the movie (not in order). Also: a trio of preliminary tables from the man himself, Mr. Eric Powell. Thanks all again. Blur

Well, it can take forever, but it's nice to know that the team hasn't given up! When the project was originally under development, Clancy Brown and Paul Giamatti they were voicing the two main characters in the story. Brown would now be voicing The Goon, and Giamatti would be voicing Frankie. Here is the synopsis:

The story is about the adventures of Goon, a muscular fighter who claims to be the main executor of the dreaded gangster Labrazio. The Goon (and his sidekick Franky) are often involved in other machinations, often in connection with the evil zombie gangs under the command of the Nameless Zombie Priest. The series is clearly paranormally inclined, with the average story of ghosts, demons, skunk monkeys with an unnatural hunger for the pie, extraterrestrial aliens, and mad scientists.

See the concept art below along with a previously released test preview: