The grabbing of toilet paper linked to the & # 39; conscientious personality & # 39;

In the early days of the pandemic, with toilet paper almost impossible to find, there was a watershed moment when, after several trips to the store, you won a sweet victory.

Finally he traced a roll of toilet paper.

You walked to the back of the grocery store. You wear something bright white, practically smiling at you. You went into a giddy almost run, seemingly listening to a movie soundtrack on the rise as you glided towards that precious commodity that I took for granted for years, but now you have come to appreciate very, very much.

You've been awake wondering, and now science is giving us new data on what fueled the huge 2020 toilet paper shortage.

According to a new study published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE, people who buy panic and accumulate toilet paper score highly on personality assessment for "awareness" traits.

"We didn't have a theory in mind. We just wanted to explore the personality factors at play," said study co-author Lisa Garbe, PhD student in the department of political science at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland.

While under lock and key as a visiting researcher in the UK, she devised the idea for the study with the co-author. Theo Toppe, a doctoral student in the department of comparative cultural psychology at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, and co-authored Richard Rau, a research assistant in the department of psychology at the University of Münster in Germany.

Compare shopping habits with personality types.

The three researchers surveyed 1,029 adults from 35 countries in the United States and Europe. They asked questions about the subjects' recent purchase of toilet paper during the height of the coronavirus pandemic from March 23 to 29.

They then collected the participants' responses on a personality assessment called the HEXACO Inventory.

Developed in 2000 by psychologists in Canada as a way to map personality attributes in different cultures, the HEXACO Inventory measures the characteristics of people in six broad domains: Honesty-Humility, Emotionality, Extraversion, Kindness, Awareness and openness to experience.

The inventory uses "Consciousness" as a general term that covers features such as organization, diligence, perfectionism, and prudence.

People who fall into that category are the most likely to self-report on grabbing toilet paper or panic buying. This is the friend you know who likes to plan ahead and prepare excessively. In this case, preparation, rational or not, had the relative effect of ordering a disordered existence.

The final part of the study asked respondents if they felt threatened by the coronavirus. Those who felt most threatened by Covid-19 were the most likely to accumulate toilet paper.

"That was the most important finding in the study," said Garbe. "" Once you feel threatened by something, you begin to behave irrationally. That is very human. "

Panic buying is contagious

In March, some companies reported a 700% increase in toilet paper sales, and manufacturers were overwhelmed by unexpected demand. The heart of the matter remains a mystery.

At that time, psychologists pointed out several underlying factors that explain the phenomenon. For one thing, conflicting messages from national and state officials can create an atmosphere of anxiety. The panic purchase can lead to more panic purchases.

Now, this study offers some new empirical data that supports exactly who was driving toilet paper.

"People, being social creatures, look for signs of what is safe and what is dangerous," said clinical psychologist Steven Taylor in March. He literally wrote the book on the subject, "The Psychology of Pandemics."

"When you see someone in the store buying panic, that can cause a contagion effect of fear," he said.

The mystery remains

Given the underlying science of how Covid-19 spreads, the mad rush to take hand sanitizer, cleaning products, thermometers, and masks makes perfect sense.

But why do other things like toilet paper get caught in the crossfire? Garbe and his team cannot pinpoint the specific reason. Although it is irrational, we can point to rational reasons for what drives outbreaks of irrational behavior.

"Unless people have seen … official promises that everyone will be seen, they are allowed to guess the likelihood of needing additional toilet paper, sooner rather than later," said Baruch Fischhoff, a psychologist and professor at the department. of Engineering and Public Policy and the Carnegie Mellon University Institute of Policy and Strategy, which was not involved in the study. "The fact that there are no official promises could increase those odds."

That is the same conclusion that Garbe's team came to.

"This study has implications for political communication to reduce the perception of threat," he said. "Clear communication is very important. People need simple behavioral instructions."