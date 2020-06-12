The Grammy Awards will change the name of the controversial & # 39; urban & # 39; category





The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that the award for best urban contemporary album will be renamed best progressive R&B album ahead of next year's ceremony as part of the organization's "commitment to evolve with the music landscape."

The new christening, which is one of the nine key changes in its award and nomination process, is "intended to highlight albums that include more progressive R&B elements and may include samples and elements from hip-hop, rap, dance, and electronic music. "said the academy.

"It can also incorporate elements of production found in pop, euro-pop, country, rock, folk, and alternative."

Harvey Mason Jr., president and acting chief executive officer of the Recording Academy, said in a statement that important rules and guidelines have been introduced for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards "to ensure that the Grammy Awards are inclusive and reflective of the state current music industry. "