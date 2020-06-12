The Grammy Awards will change the name of the controversial & # 39; urban & # 39; category

The new christening, which is one of the nine key changes in its award and nomination process, is "intended to highlight albums that include more progressive R&B elements and may include samples and elements from hip-hop, rap, dance, and electronic music. "said the academy.
"It can also incorporate elements of production found in pop, euro-pop, country, rock, folk, and alternative."
Harvey Mason Jr., president and acting chief executive officer of the Recording Academy, said in a statement that important rules and guidelines have been introduced for the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards "to ensure that the Grammy Awards are inclusive and reflective of the state current music industry. "
"It sucks that every time we, and I mean guys who look like me, do anything that changes the genre or something that always puts it in a rap or urban category," said the 29-year-old producer and vocalist. journalists. after winning the best rap album at the January ceremony.
"I don't like that word & # 39; urban & # 39 ;, it's just a politically correct way to tell me the word n," he added.
"Too often, our industry and the Academy have alienated some of our own artists, in particular due to a lack of diversity that, in many cases, results in a culture that leans toward exclusion rather than inclusion. "Mason said at the time.
Recent changes include updates to the best new artist category, Latin, R&B and rap fields, as well as nomination review committees.
The best rap / singing performance category is now being changed to the best melodic rap performance to "represent the inclusion of increasing hybrid performance trends" within the genre.
Republic Records, a division of Universal, recently announced that it would no longer use "urban" to describe its departments or artists.