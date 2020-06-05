The great Michael Strahan of the Giants shares his thoughts on the death of George Floyd

Former great Giants giant Michael Strahan and Fox Sports soccer analyst turned to social media and voiced their opinions on the death of George Floyd and where we are as a country when it comes to race relations.

Strahan said he was upset about the deaths of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and frustrated that the country is once again having the same conversation on the subject of police brutality.

"I don't get it. I don't get it" Strahan said in the video. “Crazy as hell for that. Because we continue to have these same conversations, and at the end of the day, there seems to be no solution. There is no justice. Endless I think that's what's frustrating.

"As a black man, it's very difficult for your skin color to make people afraid of you."

Strahan, a Hall of Fame defensive end who won two Super Bowls with the Giants, said many cops do a good job, but that these incidents contaminate the police.

"I hear it all the time, 'Not all cops are bad', not all black people are bad people '. Clear and simple," said Strahan, who is co-host of "Good Morning America. "And one of the presenters of the show" Strahan, Sara and Keke ". "I have many policemen who are my friends. I have police who work for me. They are incredible people … They are incredible people, but there are always, always in everything, these situations especially, people who make an entire profession, a group of people look bad. "

Strahan said being a famous black person helps "in some way," but added that there have been numerous times throughout his life that he was arrested while driving.

"(A) a week and a half ago, I'm in the car driving, nice car, just driving," he said. “They arrest me, a policeman stops for nothing. I'm not speeding up. I'm in traffic. I'm nothing, I just do nothing but drive while I'm black.

"Come up to my window. He looks up and says, "Oh Michael, I'm a big fan. When I was a kid, I was going to order candy just to stop by your house hoping to meet you." And what a way to get to know me, pulling me to do nothing.

Strahan said those little "hectic" things have happened "many, many" times over the years, but that it's worse for blacks who aren't well known.

"Imagine if you're not famous. Imagine if it happened to you all the time," he said. "Imagine if they push you and disrespect you and speak to you in a way that makes you feel subhuman. And watch George Floyd die as he died. Such a callous attitude towards your life. I despise the public that begs him to let that man breathe. It makes me mad, it makes me mad.

Strahan said these protests are an important part of the civic discussion, but that they must be peaceful.

“I receive the protests. I understand the protests, ”he said. "I don't agree with the looting and the riots because that takes advantage of a situation and dishonors George Floyd and everyone else we know who died senselessly at the hands of the police."

Strahan also said that his son was involved in a situation where the police did not treat him with respect.

"My son was put in the back of a police car," he said. “And they approached the person to look back and see if it was him or not because he looked like someone who, according to them, was a Dominican who had stolen someone. It shouldn't happen. It shouldn't happen, people.

I'm angry? Absolutely. But as a black man, if I show too much anger, then you're afraid of me. It should not be the case. It shouldn't be the case. "

Floyd, 46, died May 25 in Minneapolis after police officer Derek Chauvin, 44, pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes after Floyd was suspected of having spent a counterfeit $ 20 bill.

The charges against Chauvin were updated on Wednesday. He now faces the most serious second-degree murder charge, in addition to the original charges of third-degree murder and second-degree murder with guilty negligence.

The other officers on the scene Thomas Lane, 37, J. Alexander Kueng, 26, and Tou Thao, 34, are now being charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murders and aiding and abetting homicides in second grade.

Although Strahan said it is not easy, he clings to the hope of a better future, especially for his children.

"(I hope) that my children can grow up and be in a place where we are better than we are now," he said. "It's the only thing we can hope for. And if it doesn't change now, I don't know what it will take to change it.

Strahan said the country cannot trust politicians or "some great speech" to solve the problem, and that it is up to "people to make a change."

"We need to stop depending, I think, on others changing for us," he said. "We have to come together and make a change for ourselves. Positively, peacefully, if possible. "

Strahan said it is important that people continue to have these conversations and continue to treat each other with respect, adding again that these incidents have made him "angry, upset, sad, scared."

"Hopefully there will be some change," he said.