The Great is a comedy-drama series that is based on the rise to power of Catherine the Great, Empress of All Russia. The series is also known as, The Great: An Occasionally True Story (season 1). Season 2 also goes by the name The Great: An Almost Entirely Untrue Story. but what makes this show so great? Here are reasons why I think you should watch season 2! Read on to know what’s the series about.

What is The Great series all about?

The series is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great, the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. The series portrays a fictional story where Catherine is in her youth and is married to Emperor Peter III. However, In her new country, she finds herself surrounded by dogmatic beliefs and customs, which she tries to alter.

When did season 2 come out?

Season 2 came out a short time ago on November 19, 2021. It was premiered on Hulu.

How many episodes are there?

Season 2 has a total of 10 episodes. They are:

Episode 1- “Heads It’s Me”

Episode 2- “Dickhead”

Episode 3- “Alone at Last”

Episode 4- “The Devil’s Lunch”

Episode 5- “Animal Instincts”

Episode 6- “A Simple Jape”

Episode 7- “Stapler”

Episode 8- “Seven Days”

Episode 9- “Walnut Season”

Episode 10- “Wedding”

Who is in the cast of The Great: season 2?

The series has been created by Tony McNamara. It stars Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great. Besides her, we see Nicholas Hoult as Peter III of Russia. Other characters are:

Phoebe Fox as Marial

Sacha Dhawan as Count Orlo, based on real life Count Orlov

Charity Wakefield as Georgina Dymova

Gwilym Lee as Grigor Dymov

Adam Godley as Archbishop “Archie”

Douglas Hodge as General Velementov

Belinda Bromilow as Aunt Elizabeth

Bayo Gbadamosi as Arkady

What is the cast saying about the series?

The series creator Tony McNamara says, “We are privileged to have such a remarkable cast and creative team who will bring the next chapter of Catherine’s journey to life. The first season was so beautifully received, we couldn’t wait to get going on the second,” says producer Andrea Calderwood. “All our favorite characters return in this thrilling sequel. Tony has written a stunning second season. I’m so excited to be playing Georgina again and to explore her relationships with the other characters in more depth,” says Charity Wakefield. “It’s great to be back on set with such an amazing team. Gwilym Lee echoes those sentiments, adding, “I am really looking forward to exploring Grigor’s character further and seeing how he develops over the course of the series. Adam Godley is also enthusiastic about returning for Season Two, saying, “Archie is such a complex and interesting character – I can’t wait to find out what happens next as his story unfolds. Douglas Hodge enthuses, “I am thrilled to be back as Siegfried and working with such a fantastic group of actors.

HUZZAH! 🥂 May the empire rejoice! Stream every episode of #TheGreat Season 2 now, only on @Hulu! pic.twitter.com/dDQnYNXWHY — The Great (@TheGreatHulu) November 19, 2021

The Great: season two what to expect?

Epic and historic drama. The cast of this series promises that viewers won't want to miss the upcoming episodes, in which they promise dramatic plot twists and surprises around every corner!

Critics review The Great: season 2

On Metacritic, it has a weighted average score of 86 out of 100 based on 7 reviews, indicating "universal acclaim". On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has got a 100% approval rating based on 24 reviews, with an average critic rating of 8.40/10. The critic's consensus reads: "The Great: Season Two continues to deliver a suspenseful and richly-drawn period drama, elevated by the exceptional cast".