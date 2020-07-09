The great thing that Donald Trump * still * doesn't understand about the Supreme Court

It is a deeply simplistic way of thinking about life and the people that comprise it. He is also enormously selfish, he always believes that every action, and an equal and opposite reaction, is about you and how people feel about you.

Which leads me to know how the President has responded to a series of Supreme Court decisions in recent weeks.

When the Court issued a series of judgments last month against Trump on DACA and LGBTQ rights in the workplace, he tweeted this:

"These horrible and politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts at people who pride themselves on calling themselves Republican or Conservative. We need more judges or we will lose our 2nd Amendment and everything else. Vote Trump 2020! "

And just in case, added this: "Do you have the impression that the Supreme Court did not like me?"

What Trump does not understand, and has never understood, is that the Supreme Court does not work for him.

Yes, he appointed Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh to their current seats. But that does not guarantee your loyalty. They pledge allegiance to the law, not Donald Trump.

And if Trump had been listening to what Kavanaugh and Gorsuch said when he announced his selections, he would have heard them clarify that.

"My judicial philosophy is simple: a judge must be independent and must interpret the law, not do it," Kavanaugh said in July 2018. "A judge must interpret the statutes as written, and a judge must interpret the Constitution as it is written, informed by history and tradition and precedent. "

During Gorsuch's confirmation process, he described Trump's attacks on judges that failed to dictate how he wanted them to be "demoralizing" and "discouraging."

The writing was on the wall. Yes, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh appreciated that Trump chose them for a lifetime appointment at the most powerful court in the country. But no, they did not plan to make their unquestionable offer simply because he decided to name them.

Because Trump is so deeply transactional, and self-centered, he just couldn't (or wouldn't) hear what the future judges were saying to him. For Trump, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would always be its The Supreme Court justices, after all, would not be there without him! They owe him (and they owe him)!

It is the same logic that led Trump to criticize his former attorney general Jeff Sessions, who withdrew from the Russia investigation to ensure that undue influence did not appear. Trump attacked Sessions' decision primarily because he believed it was detrimental to him and his presidency. That is the same logic that Trump showed when he referred to his military leadership as "my generals." And the same logic that leads him to attack any Republican elected official who publicly dares to disagree with him about, well, anything.

You can see why, then, Trump takes any alleged snub among "his" people so personally.

Because he expects all the people he designates inside and outside the government to be loyal first, second, and last, when they're not loyal enough (as Trump judged), he sees it as a personal affront. The sessions came out to hurt he. Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly left he down. The Supreme Court doesn't like it he.

What is lost sight of, of course, is that the Supreme Court (or the secretary of defense or the attorney general) is supposed to simply follow Trump's orders. Especially in the court case, your job is to interpret the law. Trump, and what he wants, does not take that into account. So when the court upholds gay and lesbian rights in the workforce under the federal civil rights law, it's not because they don't like Donald Trump. It is because they believe that the Constitution guarantees the protection of those people under the law. It literally has nothing to do with Trump.

The federal government, or the broader executive, judicial, and legislative branches, do not function as a mafia family where the word of the gift (ahem) is law. There is a system of checks and balances integrated by the Founding Fathers, which are specifically aimed at ensuring that no person has full power within our system. It is the reason why we parted with the monarchical government of England!

That the President of the United States cannot understand that is, frankly, a little disturbing.