The Grizzlies star ruled out the rest of the NBA season after suffering a hip injury, the team announces.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Justise Winslow was ruled out for the rest of the NBA season after suffering a hip injury, the team announced Tuesday.

During a scrimmage within the squad, Winslow fell and was sidelined for the remainder of the practice session. After the medical team evaluated the injury, they immediately ruled it out for the remainder of the restart. Winslow is expected to make a full recovery before next season begins. Dec. 1 is rumored to have the potential to be the start date of the NBA's 2020-21 season.

Winslow, who was acquired through an exchange with the Miami Heat, acted as a second choice behind rookie point guard Ja Morant. However, he has been hampered by injuries this season, and has only made five starts in 11 appearances. Winslow averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season.

The Grizzlies are currently locked up as the 8th seed in the loaded Western Conference.

The first exhibition games of the NBA restart from this week will go a little faster than usual.

The NBA is adjusting the rules for those initial matches, going with 10-minute quarters instead of the usual 12 minutes. The change is due to several reasons, including not wanting to tax players' bodies too much after spending more than four months without games, and because some teams still don't have their full rosters at Walt Disney World due to coronaviruses and other issues. .

Exhibits begin with a four-game whiteboard on Wednesday and continue through July 28. Each team will play three exhibitions, and the last two for each club will have the traditional 12-minute quarters. Plans require that all 33 exhibits be televised on some combination of local TV, national TV, NBA TV, or NBA League Pass.

The league is still working on some of the specifics for the early games, including giving teams the option of wearing uniforms or practice gear. Most teams, as of Saturday, were still planning to wear their usual regular-season uniforms for all three exhibits: The new social justice message shirts will not debut until the start games begin on July 30.

