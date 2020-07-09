The group "Wine Fairy" plans to expand the delivery of gifts to other areas, the alcohols: "It is about bringing happiness"

Mysterious groups of good people known as "wine fairies" are spreading spirits, goodies, and good humor throughout the United States.

The "Traveling Wine Brotherhood" leaves bottles on the doorstep of strangers, friends and neighbors, as a way to cheer up during the pandemic.

Hundreds of "Wine Fairy" Facebook groups have popped up across the country as COVID-19 continues to keep everyone six feet away.

Fairies collect the addresses of wine lovers in their communities and even ask what varieties of wine they would prefer to receive.

They tiptoe to the doors of the people, with wings, tutus and magic wands, ring the bells and flee.

It is more like a benevolent "Ding Dong Ditch" game.

Cara Rindell, 40, who founded "The Traveling Wine Brotherhood," said: "It is about bringing happiness to others and making new relationships.

"It starts as a random act of kindness towards a stranger and becomes a friendship with the neighbor that you didn't know you had."

Rindell, of Raleigh, North Carolina, who works as a climbing manager, when not a fairy, founded the "Carolinas Brotherhood of Traveling Wine" on April 23, 2020.

The group now contains more than 51,000 members and has an additional 3,000 on the waiting list.

Rindell added: “It was supposed to be just the Raleigh area, but now we are in ten states, hoping to eventually launch into all 50 states.

"It's called the Traveling Wine Brotherhood, but the group is mixed and it's not just about wine.

"We want to eventually include children, even grandparents."

Rindell is now expanding and creating alternate versions of this gift group, including the "Brotherhood of Drink and Beer" and a non-alcohol version for kids.

After the pandemic, he hopes to expand the idea to larger, in-person social gatherings.

She added: “Cruise lines are approaching me, even from having a brotherhood cruise.

"This group started during COVID but will not stop after COVID. I think we always need to spread kindness and joy."