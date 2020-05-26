The Guardians of the Galaxy theory explains why Drax thought he was invisible

the Guardians of the Galaxy provided great comic relief in Avengers: Infinity War, And one of the Internet's favorite moments was Drax's attempt to make himself invisible to Star-Lord and Gamora while he remained vaguely still and ate some nuts. It's a hilarious scene that appears to be another window into the strange way Drax's mind works, but this new theory argues that it may actually reveal something about Drax's species biology.

Reddit user u / joebadiah has suggested that Drax's alien vision prevents him from seeing other life forms that are still moving or barely moving. For example, they notice how Baby Groot frequently stops dancing when Drax looks at him so much in the Vol. 1 post-credits scene and opening sequence of Vol. 2) Having witnessed Groot's apparent disappearance before his eyes, Drax believes that he can also become invisible.

"I think he realized that things that don't move or move incredibly slowly are essentially invisible," hypothesizes the theorist. "Similar to how the vision of the T-Rex is described. However, what he doesn't realize is that other species do not have this same disadvantage. So when you try your hilarious invisibility bit in the following Avengers movie, you are unable to understand why it is absolutely absurd to others. He is convinced of a reality that is simply not the case for everyone else. "

This is actually a really smart theory, and it seems to be the kind of wrong conclusion Drax would come to. Of course, some other users have made holes in the comments, asking how they would find their clothes or weapons if this were true. Or even how he saw his beloved wife when they met, as Drax memorably tells Quill in Vol. 2 that she was not moving a muscle when he first saw her.

There are a lot of logistical questions this theory raises, then, but it's fun to consider anyway. In fact, someone should contact James Gunn on Twitter and ask what he thinks of this idea. None Guardians of the Galaxy fans want to do that?