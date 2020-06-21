The guests of & # 39; Gutfeld & # 39; They say Trump was & # 39; a comedy genius & # 39; at the Tulsa rally, while Pence lacked & # 39; razzmatazz & # 39;

President Trump returned to the live protests by offering a "sensational" performance in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt said Saturday night.

Exactly how "sensational" was the President?

"Political science teachers across the country are breaking all their lectures for the past 20 years and rewriting everything," Hurt said during an appearance on Fox News' "The Greg Gutfeld Show".

Meanwhile, Tyrus had less positive things to say about Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke at the rally before the president.

Trump's appearance at the Tulsa BOK Center on Saturday night was the president's first appearance after weeks of coronavirus closings.

Hurt said he especially enjoyed Trump's account of his recent visit to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, where the president delivered a graduation speech, and sparked media speculation about his health.

"That story he told about what happened at West Point was one of the best political theaters I've ever witnessed in my life," said Hurt. "It was absolutely amazing.

"You take something that is your greatest weakness. You lead with that. That was the center of the whole rally. You go there, you make it hilarious. And I mean, the guy is, going off stage, recreating the whole thing. He's a genius of comedy. He knows how to tell a story. "

Following his prepared remarks to West Point graduates, Trump was cautiously seen going down a ramp from the stage and using both hands to drink a glass of water.

Trump scoffed at the media, explaining the moments in question to the delight of the crowd.

"I say this, and I'm joking, but I'm also serious, when this guy ends up in politics, I quit," Hurt joked. "I'm going to become a sheep farmer. I don't want to cover politics if this guy left. It's going to be very boring."

During the same show, Fox Nation's Tyrus criticized Vice President Pence's role as a warm-up speaker.

"President Trump had to work too hard because … What's going on, Pence?" Tyrus asked. "There were no funny stories, Pence. There was no razzmatazz. Pence could have ruined everything tonight. He was reading stories before bed."

Tyrus jokingly asked Ivanka Trump to replace Pence as vice president.

