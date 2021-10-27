Moreover, Paolo Sorrentino’s movies have been epic and all time enjoyable. Also, The Hand of God is yet another movie by the Italian director. You shouldn’t miss it. In addition, this film has been made with great care and passion. It is a very fine movie that will remain in your mind for a long time after watching it.

This new masterpiece by Sorrentino is going to be released soon in 2021. However, it will be later available via Netflix streaming service for worldwide audiences.

Nevertheless, we have mentioned a few details about the new movie. So, let us start with discussing them in detail:

The Hand of God is Releasing This November

Paolo’s movies are worth the wait. You will get to watch the new movie in November 2021. This film is good enough for grabbing several awards even before releasing it worldwide. It has already bagged an entry of the Best International Feature Film at the 94th Academy Awards.

The movie is scheduled to release on 24th November 2021. Later, the movie will be released on the Netflix streaming service on 15th December 2021.

The Cast and Crew Details of The Hand of God

Filippo Scotti is featured as Fabietto Schisa, in the leading role. He has received the Marcello Mastroianni Award for the movie even before the worldwide release. We can also see the great performance by Toni Servillo as Saverio Schisa. Teresa Saponangelo features as Maria Schisa, and Luisa Ranieri as Patrizia.

On the other hand, Massimiliano Gallo stars as Franco, Renato Carpentieri as Alfredo. Also Marlon Joubert stars as Marchino Schisa, and Betti Pedrazzi as Baronessa Focale. There are a few other names that must be recognized for their significant role. This includes Biagio Manna as Armando, Enzo De Caro as San Gennaro, and Sofya Gershevich as Yulia.

Lino Musella features in the film as Marriettiello along with Roberto Oliveri as Maurizio.

The Plotline of The Hand of God will Keep You Excited

The plotline of the movie does not have great details. But it has sufficient content to keep you entertained. The Hand of God is basically about a boy’s journey, Fabietto Schisa’s life. The film features the most personal tales of Fabietto.

The plotline focuses on family, sports, love, and loss. The Hand of God is a story that comes from the director’s hometown itself- Naples.

Overall, it will be very exciting to know the details of the story.

The Movie has Received Great Reviews at the 78th Venice International Film Festival

The movie competed at the Venice Film Festivals and won the Grand Jury Prize. This makes it the most-awaited film for 2021. Thus, we can expect the movie to be among one of the best movies in Italian cinema.

The film has also received critical acclaims from other sources. Such as Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. These reviews are highly positive about how interesting it will be for viewers. To watch this story unfold on screen. Especially when you consider that much of its content is crafted by Paolo Sorrentino.