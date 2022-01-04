The Handmaid’s Tale is returning for its fifth and final season. The show, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name, has been an award-winning series since it premiered in April 2017. The series stars Elisabeth Moss as Offred, a handmaid who lives in a totalitarian society called Gilead where women are not allowed to work or read. The Emmy Award-nominated drama will be back with ten episodes that explore what happens after Offred (Moss) and her daughter was rescued by the Sons of Jacob from Gilead during last season’s finale cliffhanger.

What is The Handmaid’s Tale all about?

The show The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name. The story takes place in a society called Gilead where women are put into classes and categories by their ability to reproduce. The series stars Elisabeth Moss as Offred, who plays a handmaiden used for breeding purposes after her previous life was ripped away from her. The show is dark, twisted, and absolutely brilliant.

What can we expect from The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5?

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to air sometime in 2022 as per speculations. The ten-episode season will explore what happens after Offred (Moss) and her daughter was rescued by the Sons of Jacob from Gilead during last season’s finale cliffhanger. Showrunner Bruce Miller has teased that this season will be about “resistance” and how people are fighting back against the oppressive regime in different ways. Alexis Bledel is also set to return for the new season after being absent for most of Season Four.

Who will be starring in The Handmaid’s Tale?

The series has been created by Bruce Miller. Since the cast of season 5 is not yet disclosed, you can get a look at who was in season 4. The series stars Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne / Offred. Others include:

Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford

Alexis Bledel as Dr. Emily Malek

Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements

O. T. Fagbenle as Luke Bankole

Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine

What is the cast saying about The Handmaid’s Tale?

Showrunner Bruce Miller said, “It’ll be interesting to see what happens when we’re not under the thumb of Gilead, but I don’t want to give anything away.” Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne said, “She’s a fighter. She’s smart. And she’s going to fight for her daughter.” Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine said, “He is somebody who has been through a lot of pain and suffering and he doesn’t want that anymore.” Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements said, “I think she really believes in what she’s doing… I don’t think she’s completely lost her mind.” Alexis Bledel as Dr. Emily Malek said, “Emily is trying to stay alive and be helpful in any way that she can… She wants to do whatever it takes to not only survive but help the people that are around her survive too.” Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fred Waterford said, “He is someone who’s used to power and control… The world that he has shaped for himself isn’t necessarily the one that he wants.” Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford said, “She’s trying to hold onto whatever she can of her past life… I think at this point it seems like there might be some hope.” Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne-Offred / June Osbourne-Baker said, “I don’t know if she’s more scared than excited about what happens next… She feels guilty everyone else is still suffering but also knows they’re gonna suffer even more if they lose their leader.”

Predictions about The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5

The Handmaid’s Tale Season five is going to premiere soon, and with the success of other seasons, there has been much speculation about what will happen in the coming installment. The trailers hint that this season will be focused on Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and his struggle for power. Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Serena Joy Waterford, commented on her character in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “She’s trying to hold onto whatever she can of her past life… I think at this point it seems like there might be some hope.” Elisabeth Moss, who plays June Osborne-Offred / June Osbourne-Baker, also spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the season, saying: “It’s very clear that everyone in Gilead is trying to survive.” If in case you are not familiar with the series, now is the time to catch up. Before the new season comes, don’t miss the previous ones.