The Handsome Collection currently free at Epic Games store • newsdio

Welcome, gift fans, to another installment of Oh Look, More Free Games to Get Into the Epic Store !, which of course isn't the fastest of titles, but it gets the job done. And, this week, the aforementioned games at a temporary zeropence discount in the range of their continued consumer loyalty are Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Sludge Life.

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, as its name vaguely implies, brings together a shaky duo of titles from the Gearbox loot and first-person shooter comic series. And as a result, you will be able to add Borderlands 2 and all of its DLCs, plus Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, to your Epic library once you gather the mouse power necessary to click the appropriate button.

It's certainly not a mocking offer, as Borderlands 2 in particular achieves its combination of chaotically refined shooting action and stunning, winning presentation. However, the pre-sequel, though by far more of the same, failed to make a huge impact at launch.

Their second free offer this week is Devolver Digital's Sludge Life, which Epic revealed had gotten entangled in its fabulous jaws of PC exclusivity in March. This is a kind of open-world vandalism nightmare, in which players try to expose their claim among the graffiti elite. It is also new, so there is still little critical consensus regarding its qualities, but it is free to download, why not take a look at it?

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection will be free to download until Thursday, June 4, and Sludge Life will maintain its discount status for a longer time; It will be free, according to the Epic Store, for exactly an entire year, starting today.