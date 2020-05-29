THE HANDSOME COLLECTION for Absolutely Free – Newsdio

Epic Games is trying to win favor with PC gamers as they have released some fantastic AAA titles for free. A couple of weeks ago we have Grand Theft Auto VLast week was Civilization VI, and now fans can get Borderlands: the handsome collection.

This package comes with border territories 2 and Borderlands: the pre-sequel and it will surely be a fun addition to any collection. I know I am excited to finally try this popular franchise that people can't stop talking about.

You can take your copy of Borderlands: the handsome collection Absolutely free through the Epic Games store until June 4.