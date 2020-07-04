The head of the Hispanic group urges Latinas not to join the army after the death of Vanessa Guillén

The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) requested a third-party investigation into the disappearance of Army soldier Vanessa Guillén and urged women not to join the army.

"We ask all women, especially Latinas or their families: do not join the military until we are sure that you will be protected and cared for when you serve our country," said LULAC President Domingo García in a statement. "And right now I don't think the military is capable of doing it because of what happened to Vanessa Guillén."

Guillén, a 20-year-old woman from Houston, was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas, when she disappeared in April. Human remains, believed to be Guillén, were found in what has been described as a shallow grave near the Leon River in Bell County.

SISTER AND FAMILY LAWYER OF THE SOLDIER OF SLAIN TEXAS VANESSA GUILLEN CALL FOR CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATION

Guillén's family also called for a congressional investigation into the Army's handling of his disappearance. They and their attorney, Natalie Khawam, have said they believe the Army was slow to investigate the disappearance. One of the two suspected suspects was arrested this week.

The US Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID) and LULAC reportedly pledged $ 25,000 in exchange for information about the suspects before the arrest this week.

"We lost a life. We lost a beautiful young soldier," Khawam said. "Enough is enough."

Guillén's family believes that the army was slow to investigate because she had previously reported that she had been sexually harassed. Guillén's younger sister, Lupe, accused the Army of purposefully covering up the case during Guillén's search.

THE BODY OF VANESSA GUILLEN FOUND, SOLDIER WITH HOOD OF FORTRESS MURDERED, ANOTHER SUSPENDED IN CUSTODY: FAMILY LAWYER

"They lied to our faces every day," said Lupe Guillén. "How can this happen on a military base while she was on duty?"

"There are cameras everywhere, so it's really impossible for her to disappear there from the largest military base in the United States without anyone knowing or finding out," Garcia said.

Guillén reportedly intended to file a sexual harassment claim against Aaron David Robinson before he disappeared.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Khawam told reporters that Guillén had been killed with a hammer by the alleged attacker, Robinson, and his girlfriend, Cecily Anne Aguilar. The suspects allegedly attempted to burn her body before dismembering it with a machete.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Robinson reportedly died of suicide after police confronted him.

The case has sparked a following on social media under #IamVanessaGuillen that current and former soldiers are now using to share their experiences of sexual harassment and assault in the military.

The Army CID launched an investigation into Guillén's allegations of sexual harassment.