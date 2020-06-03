The head of the police union says that & # 39; NYPD is losing New York City & # 39 ;, asks Cuomo and Trump to send reinforcements

The head of a prominent NY police union said "Ingraham's angle"On Tuesday, President Trump should consider sending federal personnel to prevent further riots and looting in the largest city in the United States."

"The NYPD is losing NYC and we have no leadership in NYC right now, from City Hall to NYPD executives," Association President Laura Ingraham told Laura New York Sergeants Benevolent, Ed Mullins. "Men and women are being thrown with stones, bricks, cars [they are] running. And this is ongoing. We have a curfew that has been implemented tonight at eight o'clock and everyone is still in riots on the streets from New York ".

CUOMO CALLS NEW YORK PROTESTS "COUNTERPRODUCTIVE" TO SLOW CORONAVIRUS DISPERSION

"President Trump is watching him. I ask the president to please immediately send federal personnel to New York City and monitor what is happening," Mullins said. "If Governor Cuomo does not immediately implement the National Guard, then the federal government will have to intervene."

Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio announced earlier on Tuesday than at 8 p.m. The curfew for the city will run until the end of the week after another night of looting, destruction and "vicious attacks on police officers."

Mullins told Ingraham that the New York police were "more than capable" of handling the riots, but added that local leaders have detained them.

"Our hands are being tied," said Mullins. "Rank and file members of all ranks have sent me numerous emails, letters, text messages, photos of New York City … being destroyed. We have no leadership from City Hall. We are told that we let's withdraw. "

"We have a city that is being destroyed. The public that lives there fears for their own lives," Mullins said. "I get videos, photos, looters' plaques from New York City citizens while the cops are being dumped."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mullins said the New York police commissioner and chiefs are too afraid to let their officers do their job.

"Mayor de Blasio does not allow the New York police to do their job," said Mullins. "The commissioner, the New York police chiefs are too afraid to let men and women maintain control of the city. History has shown that the law must be enforced."

Fox News's Adam Shaw and Greg Norman contributed to this report.