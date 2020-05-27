The head of the Silent Hill pyramid is coming to die in daylight

Pyramid Head is coming to Dead in daylight. According to developer Behavior Interactive, the terrifying antagonist and media icon of Silent Hill The franchise will be available as a playable character in the game's upcoming DLC.

For those of you who are not familiar with the property, Dead in the daylight is a horror based online survival game in which one player assumes the role of assassin and four others play the role of victim. The killer's goal is, well, to kill the other players, while the victims must try to escape from their pursuer.

Although Dead in the daylight It has a small variety of original characters, they are the graduates to whom the game owes its popularity. Through a series of DLCs, players can step into the shoes of the psychopaths and monsters that house several different titles, including Shout, Left for dead, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a nightmare on Elm Street, Evil Dead and even from Netflix Strange things.

In a conversation with reporters on ComicBook.com months before the introduction of Pyramid Head was announced, Dead in the daylight director Mathieu Côté mentioned that he was in the process of discussing the next chapter of the game with Konami, the Japanese entertainment company that currently owns the Silent Hill Serie.

Some of the things the two parties discussed included guidelines on how Behavior might adapt characters and other elements of the Silent Hill in a way that suits their own needs without violating Konami's rights. Apparently Akira Yamaoka, the composer of Silent Hill, also collaborated with Behavior's own musician, Michel April, to create an authentic score for the DLC.

The behavior is to choose your characters wisely. Since rumors began to spread that a next generation Silent Hill the game was in progress, the inclusion of Pyramid Head in their own project will surely earn them a little extra attention from the press in the coming weeks.